Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Red and Green Traffic Light

The EPL-TL-2X10W-C Class 1, Division 1 and Class 2 Division 1 LED Traffic Light from Larson Electronics is a new industrial grade LED lighting solution designed to provide reliable and safe operation in hazardous locations. Featuring long life LEDs and waterproof construction, this versatile signal light is ideal for industrial fueling stations and servicing areas where flammable vapors and gases may be present.

The EPL-TL-2X10W-C explosion proof LED traffic light from Larson Electronics is designed to provide an effective traffic control solution in fueling stations and servicing areas where flammable vapors and gases may be encountered. This two color signal fixture operates similarly to a standard traffic signal and features copper free aluminum lamp housings that have been powder coated for a durable finish that resists corrosion. The signal lamp housings can withstand 1490 pounds PSI hydrostatic pressure and are waterproof, making them well suited to use in wet locations such as marinas or areas where hose downs are a part of regular maintenance. The red and green signal lights are LED powered for bright illumination and a long 50,000 hour lamp life, and feature colored Pyrex cover globes for brilliant coloration and added durability.

Each indicator lamp houses a 10 watt LED bulb and runs cooler and produces more light output than a typical 100 watt incandescent bulb, making these units powerful as well as efficient. This unit signals in either red or green colors and each lamp is independently wired into a single harness to allow each light to be operated singly. Each lamp is joined to the other by a centrally located junction box and the entire assembly is mounted to a heavy gauge aluminum base with four predrilled holes designed to be bolted to walls and flat surfaces for permanent and secure attachment. Larson Electronics also offers custom mounting plate capabilities which allow operators to tailor this unit according to their installation requirements. The EPL-TL-2X10W-C explosion proof LED signal light carries a T3C temperature rating, Class 1 and 2 Division 1, Class 3, approval, and has a -40C to 85C operating temp range. Larson Electronics offers these units in configurations to allow operation with standard 120-277 VAC current, or 12/24 volt DC current for those who require low voltage operation. This LED signal light is an excellent choice for operators in locations such as industrial sites, servicing stations, refueling areas, aircraft maintenance operations, and anywhere a clear and effective signaling solution with hazardous location approval is needed.

"The EPL-TL-2X10W LED traffic light is designed for wet locations and UL Class 1 Division 1 rated." said Rob Bresnahan with Larson Electronics' Larsonelectronics.com. "The bright red and green LED lights can be used for process control or traffic direction in areas with explosion proof requirements such as refueling stations and manufacturing facilities."

