RewardStream to Offer a Webinar with Content on What Has (and Hasn't) Changed About Digital Marketing for Retailers in the Last Decade

RewardStream, a leading provider of social referral and engagement marketing solutions, announced today that it will be hosting a webinar for retail marketers featuring Forrester Research Inc., VP and Principal Analyst Sucharita Mulpuru – author of the September 2012 study, “The State of Retailing Online 2012: Investments in Mobile and Tablet Commerce.”

About the Webinar

RewardStream is hosting the webinar to educate brands and retailers about the state of digital marketing and how companies can adapt their digital marketing to the current needs of their target audiences. Says Alexandra Best, VP Marketing at RewardStream, “The competition to attract high value customers has become more intense than ever for brands and retailers. The consumer path to purchase is changing in part due to innovation in social media and mobile resulting in more empowered and networked consumers.. Brands need to educate themselves on the newest digital marketing techniques and strategies to understand what works—and what doesn't—to ensure that they remain relevant and can engage effectively with today's consumers.”

The presentation will share Forrester research on how retail marketers are allocating budgets toward acquisition and what's considered increasingly effective and ineffective. In addition, attendees will hear what retail marketers are planning to better engage with today's empowered consumer. . RewardStream hopes that by the end of the session, all attendees will take away actionable insights to help hone their acquisition strategies in 2013.

The webinar is complimentary and registration is open to the public





About RewardStream

RewardStream has powered social referral, engagement and loyalty marketing initiatives for companies across a spectrum of industries since 2000, helping companies forge deeper connections with customers through online, in-store, mobile, and social channels. RewardStream helps clients achieve their marketing objectives throughout the customer lifecycle, from customer acquisition to driving sales lift, increasing retention rates, and facilitating brand advocacy. To learn more, visit http://www.rewardstream.com

To see some other great marketing content for retailers from RewardStream read their latest ebook, "Top Predictions for Consumer-to-Consumer Marketing Success in 2013" here: http://rewardstream.com/resources/2013predictionsEbook_web.pg

