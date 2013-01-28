eSUB Joins Viewpoint Construction Software Development Partner Program

Viewpoint Specialty Sub Customers Provided Growing Choice of Superior Product Options

Viewpoint Construction Software® announced today from the AHR Expo, that eSUB, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based construction project management software for specialty contractors, joined the Viewpoint Development Partner Program. Viewpoint will be exhibiting at the AHR Expo in booth 3152.

eSUB joins a leading group of Viewpoint Construction Software development partners in the project management space. This new relationship enables both Viewpoint and eSUB customers to easily take advantage of solutions that cover all aspects of specialty construction from project and operations management to accounting.

eSUB provides cloud-based construction project management software for specialty contractors to manage projects online from any device including iPads, netbooks, laptops, tablets and smart phones. eSUB has almost 30 years of experience in the construction industry, and was founded by seasoned consultants exclusively to protect the interests and profits of specialty contractors of all trades.

Benny Baltrotsky, Vice President with eSUB Construction Software offered, “In today's fast-paced business environment, specialty contracting professionals are looking to automate many labor intensive and paper-based processes to save time and money on their projects. Viewpoint is a company that's been in the construction industry as long as we have and our new partnership offers both our customer communities even greater value."

Rob Humphreys, Vice President of Product Management at Viewpoint states, “We look forward to working with eSUB to provide customers even greater efficiencies with their projects. We thoughtfully select partner products like those of eSUB that complement Viewpoint V6 Software and empower specialty contractors to increase profits.”

About eSUB Construction Software

eSUB provides award winning cloud based construction software, specific to the unique needs of Specialty Contractors of all trades. Our suite of products includes project management, document control, bid management and time card management. Combining years of experience as Consultants to Specialty Contractors, eSUB works in conjunction with their teams to establish workflows that standardize project management procedures, facilitating higher standards of transparency and accountability to increase efficiency and profits. More information about eSUB's products and services can be located on their website at http://www.esubinc.com.

About Viewpoint Construction Software

Named Oregon's Best Software Company 2012 by TechAmerica, Viewpoint Construction Software has a long-standing focus on meeting the information needs of construction companies, achieving a leadership position in offering construction-specific enterprise resource planning, as well as point solutions including mobile field-to-office and enterprise content management. Available as cloud and on-premise solutions, our configurable and scalable products address the unique needs of leading firms throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.viewpointcs.com.

