Project Management Institute Authorizes NetCom Learning's Customized Courses Towards Earning PDUs

NetCom Learned worked with PMI to create approved training to help IT professionals earn PDUs.

NetCom Learning, the leader in IT and business training solutions, will go the distance for their customers. Several corporate clients recently contacted NetCom Learning and asked for training assistance in keeping their employees up to date in project management skills and in earning professional development units (PDU) to renew their PMP Certifications. Professional development units are proof of continuing education and learning in the field of project management as required by the Project Management Institute (PMI) to keep PMI certifications current. The Project Management Professional (PMP) certification requires additional coursework or other methods to demonstrate continued learning. The number of PDUs required to maintain certification varies depending on the type of PMI certification.

“NetCom Learning is all about providing our customers with the training they need,” said Russell Sarder, CEO of NetCom Learning. “In addition to the over 1,000 classes that we offer, we are the company that you can come to when you need fill a specialized training need.”

Delivering a Training Solution

The two corporations that contacted NetCom Learning wanted to ensure that their employees could take coursework as a group in the most efficient way possible with the least amount of time lost from the workplace. Most importantly the clients wanted to make sure the coursework would be approved by the Project Management Institute. NetCom Learning as a registered education provide for PMI, was able to work with PMI to develop customized offsite training and get it approved to qualify for PDUs. NetCom Learning was able to provide the offsite training to a large group of employees from two major organizations in the pharmaceutical industry and the public sector. The training solution provided the perfect answer for the clients in meeting both corporate needs and the needs of their employees in a timely and cost efficient manner.

NetCom Learning PMI offerings

NetCom Learning offers a variety of coursework that is approved by the Project Management Institute that qualify for professional development units (PDUs). These classes include courses in Access, Excel, Outlook, Word, Microsoft Project, Microsoft SharePoint 2010, Crystal Reports, CompTIA Project+, CompTIA Strata, CISSP and ITL communication coursework.

Customized solutions

NetCom Learning is always available to provide unique customized training solutions for customers with specific training needs. NetCom Learning's objective is to provide the type of training that meets client needs whether that is training online, or onsite, or at our classrooms. NetCom Learning Consultants are available to discuss customized training needs for training anytime anywhere.

To learn more about PMI training at NetCom Learning, visit: http://www.netcomlearning.com/vendors/64/PMI-training.html?advid=412

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning is an innovative leader in IT, business and executive training to companies, individuals, and government agencies. Since its inception in 1998, NetCom Learning has trained over 80 percent of the Fortune 100, serviced over 45,500 business customers, and advanced the skills of more than 71,000 professionals through hands-on, expert-led training, with the organization maintaining an average instructor evaluation score of 8.6 out of 9. NetCom Learning was recognized by Microsoft Corporation as its Worldwide Training Partner of the Year and named thrice to Inc. Magazine's list of fastest growing private companies in America. The organization was also recently named to the 2012 Top 20 IT Training Companies by TrainingIndustry.com and was named "Company of the Year" by the American Business Awards.

The purpose of NetCom Learning is to promote the values of lifelong learning.

