Batchbook and Xero Open Lines of Communication Between Accountants and Marketers

Software Integration Marries Marketing and Financial Data To Promote More Informed Business Teams, Happier Customers and Increased Revenue

Cloud-based software dynamos Batchbook and Xero recently established a product integration to help growing businesses champion deeper relationships with customers, vendors and other contacts. Users now can connect data from the global leader in online accounting software with their social CRM for true clarity into the personal nuances that live in their contact database – insight that helps businesses increase revenue.

Team members at small businesses and entrepreneurs who use Batchbook and Xero together will efficiently organize customer data, open invoices and To-Dos in a single place, offering a streamlined view of personal and financial exchanges with their contacts. Benefits include:

● Enlightened marketing and finance teams! A high level view, without exposing sensitive data, translates to less time searching for facts or figures and more time building relationships with the right people that will grow a business.

● Happier customers! Tracking ongoing emails, phone calls, meetings and social media interactions offers a historical view to encourage more personalized invoicing and marketing.

● More paying customers sticking around! A specialized search function allows users to identify inactive customers, to reach out and to keep them from falling through the cracks.

“Our customers have been very eager for an integration with Xero,” said Pamela O'Hara, Batchbook CEO and founder. “Batchbook helps you build better relationships with the right people, and the dialogue around invoices and payment collections is a very important part of that relationship. Whether it's the small business owner or their bookkeeper behind the balance sheets, this product integration will help them focus on creating more meaningful interactions with their customers and on helping their business evolve.”

“We're thrilled to connect with Batchbook which has the same conviction to supporting small business as we do at Xero,” said Rod Drury, Xero chief executive and executive director. “Armed with personal and financial information at their fingertips, professionals who utilize both Xero and Batchbook can interact more personally with their customers and suppliers and make more informed and timely business-critical decisions.”

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363381.htm