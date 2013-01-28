Newborn and Child Photographer Jane Goodrich Now Offering New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Parents Photography Classes

The new photography workshops for parents from the acclaimed child photographer will be held on Thursday, February 21 and Thursday, March 28 from 9:30 am until 3:30 pm in her Larchmont, New York studio and will teach anyone to how to best photograph children. Advanced reservations are required in order to keep the photography workshop class sizes small.

New York-based newborn and child photographer Jane Goodrich today announced she will be offering new photography classes and consultations to parents in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Thursday, February 21 and Thursday, March 28. As a top professional photographer and author of two upcoming books on photography – “Capturing Every Day Life” and “New York is My Playground” – Goodrich regularly shoots in New York and the tri-state area as well as Chicago, Denver and London, England. Goodrich's new photography workshops for parents are for Moms and Dads with any level of photographic experience who want to learn camera basics; how to use camera lenses; aperture, shutter speed and ISO; metering and exposure; taking advantage of natural light; white balance; optimal focus mode; composition tips; how to get kids engaged in photos; best time and place to take photos; processing tips and much more. Each photography workshop participant will receive a copy of Goodrich's new book “Capturing Every Day Life”; one-on-one tutoring to answer any questions on what is covered in the class; and a post-class assignment to utilize the concepts and methods taught in each class with personalized feedback provided on class participants' photos.

“I'm excited to now be providing parents in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut with exclusive photography workshops where they can learn to improve their skills and take better photos of their kids,” said Jane Goodrich, founder of Jane Goodrich Photography. “Whether family portraits, baby portraits or you simply find yourself always being the designated family photographer – my new photography workshops for parents will give you the ability to control your camera and the vital skills needed to expertly capture beautiful images of your children,” concluded Goodrich.

Goodrich also offers one-on-one half-day Basic Professional Consultation for amateur photographers seeking to become professional photographers. This private consultation, that includes continental breakfast, covers multiple topic areas - including how to create a brand to match your style, best practices for running a photo session, and how to develop an artistic style. One-on-one full-day Premium Professional Consultation also is available and can be fully tailored to meet the needs of the client. It includes a working lunch, customized instruction for 8 hours and a full portfolio and branding critique.

The first of the new workshops for parents will be held on Thursday, February 21 and Thursday, March 28 from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm in Larchmont, New York in Goodrich's studio and includes a working lunch and customized instruction. Pricing is $350 per person for the workshop. Private classes also are available.

