Gibbon Slacklines Brings the Year's Hottest Outdoor Activity to Toy Fair 2013

Parents are always on the hunt for that new toy that provides exercise and mental stimulation, while still being something the kids will get excited about. Slacklining is taking families by storm as a fun, new activity for all ages and Gibbon Slacklines will be exhibiting at the 2013 Toy Industry Association Toy Fair to show off what this exciting sport is all about. Gibbon will be exhibiting at booth #4201 where they will also feature an interactive slackline zone for attendees to try the sport for themselves. For those new to the sport, slacklining is the act of balancing, and for more advanced users, doing tricks on a flexible piece of webbing which is low to the ground and usually anchored between two trees.

“What's unique about slacklining is that it's a sport that appeals to all ages,” said Emilio Torres, vice president of sales at Gibbon Slacklines. “Since we first exhibited at the Toy Fair three years ago, we have seen incredible growth in slacklining for kids, teens, adults and everyone in between.”

Slacklining is a fantastic form of exercise that works core and stabilizer muscles while honing balance and concentration. For kids and teens, slacklining exercises both body and mind, which promotes self-confidence, awareness and team-building skills. Slacklining has been seen everywhere from the Dew Tour to Nickelodeon's “Figure it Out,” and NBC's “The Office.”

A fun new toy for the park, backyard or beach, the Gibbon Funline is the ideal easy-to-use slackline for kids and teens of all ages. Designed for beginners, the Funline features tightly woven webbing for more stability and a rubberized print for added grip. For the more adventurous type, the Jibline is a slackline that features thinner webbing and is much more dynamic, making it ideal for tricks, flips and jumps.

Gibbon also makes an indoor slackline solution called the SlackRack. The SlackRack is a portable, freestanding structure that comes equipped with a 12 ft. slackline and is perfect for slacklining in schools, gyms, health clubs and in your own home.

The Gibbon Slacklines booth (#4201) at the Toy Fair will feature an interactive slackline zone where attendees can give slacklining a try. Four members of the Gibbon Pro Team will be teaching attendees how to “walk the line,” including the pro slackliner that taught Madonna her moves for the Super Bowl halftime show last year and her recent MDNA performances.

“Our number one goal at Gibbon is to show people just how fun and accessible slacklining is, and we're excited to get even more people on a slackline at the interactive zone,” noted Torres.

Gibbon is the world's leading slackline manufacturer and is rapidly building the sport with its top-level pro team and by hosting competitions across the U.S. Gibbon's easy-to-use equipment makes the sport accessible for anyone, from athletes to families, and has evolved slacklining into a cross-trainer, backyard activity, fitness trend and sport all of its own.

For more information about Gibbon Slacklines, please visit http://www.gibbonslacklines.com.

About Gibbon Slacklines USA

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Gibbon Slacklines USA is the exclusive North American distributor for Gibbon Slacklines. Gibbon Slacklines are a fun and accessible way to increase balance, build muscle, and rehabilitate injuries.

Gibbon Slacklines are available at over 1,700 retailers across the U.S. The company holds slacklining competitions across North America and sponsors a group of athletes to travel the country introducing and teaching the sport of slacklining. For more information about Gibbon slacklines or the sport of slacklining, visit http://www.gibbonslacklines.com/us



