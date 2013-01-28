VoIP Innovations Adds SMS Features to their Wholesale DID Origination Service

VoIP Innovations, a leading wholesale VoIP service provider, announced the launch of their wholesale DID SMS solution.

Recently, VoIP Innovations, a leading wholesale VoIP service provider, announced the launch of their wholesale DID SMS solution. This new service adds to their impressive list of wholesale DID features, which include faxing, CNAM, E911, and 411.

VoIP Innovations' newly released SMS service covers the US48, is billed at a flat per message fee, and supports both inbound and outbound messaging. Service is easily managed using their industry leading BackOffice, Titanium III. VoIP Innovations' robust and easy to install API3.0 web services, provides direct access to their impressive number warehouse. “Adding SMS capabilities completes a list of must-have DID features in order for us to fully compete in the wholesale VoIP market.” stated Jason Tapolci, President of VoIP Innovations.

VoIP Innovations' announcement of their wholesale SMS services comes just in time for the 2013 ITExpo in Miami. The VoIP Innovations team will be showcasing this product as well as a few others. “Our DID SMS feature has been requested by many of our customers and we are happy to deliver this service to them.” stated Nick Medina – VP of Business Development.” Medina went on to say, “This is just one of a few new products and services we are excited to announce in Miami.” VoIP Innovations recently released their fax-to-email and email-to-fax services and is launching their termination failover and DID forwarding services this week. It should be an exciting show for them. Just look for the orange ties.

Jason Tapolci is President for VoIP Innovations, an Inc. 5000 company. VoIP Innovation provides wholesale VoIP and Private Label VoIP services to over 1,000 carriers, resellers and service providers across the world. They specialize in providing the largest DID and termination VoIP footprints in North America. Their network includes over 500,000 DIDs in stock in over 8,500 rate centers in the US and Canada. Recently, VoIP Innovations expanded their footprint to include DIDs in over 60 countries and now offers A-Z termination. VoIP Innovations is owned by ABG Capital and is based in Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more about VoIP Innovations, visit them at http://www.VoIPInnovations.com.

