Pairfect.com Launches With "Month of Pairfect Love" Campaign

Pairfect.com, the revolutionary new online dating site, is celebrating its launch with a daily giveaway of free memberships and other goodies throughout February.

Pairfect.com is a revolutionary online dating site that matches members based on a detailed understanding of what they love to do every day. On Pairfect.com, members rate how they feel about different types of music, books, movies, TV, travel, sports, and more. Members can then search for matches based on shared interests, as well as receive daily emails with recommendations of other members who share their same passions and pastimes.

To celebrate the launch of Pairfect.com, the site has designated February as the Month of Pairfect Love. “February can be a tough month on the dating scene”, says Charlie Bross, Founder of Pairfect.com, “so we want to use our launch to spread some love and happiness. That's why every day in February, we'll be using Facebook and Twitter to give away gift cards, flowers, free memberships and other goodies to people who are stuck in a dating rut.”

The idea for Pairfect.com came to Bross when he rejoined the dating scene after a divorce. “I quickly found that most online dating profiles were so vague they were practically useless”, says Bross. “For instance, I'm a movie buff and a hiker, and it is important for me to meet a woman who shares my passion for cinema and the outdoors. I can't tell you how many women I met who claimed to love movies in their profiles but had not stepped foot in a movie theater in months; ditto with hiking. I felt there had to be a better way to meet women I'd connect with because we share the same interests”.

About Pairfect.com

Pairfect.com is an online dating site where each member lists – and can find others based upon – their likes, dislikes, and favorites across the things we like and do every day: movies, books, music, TV, travel, dining – even pets, politics, and religion. Members also can post audio and video clips to talk more about themselves and the things they love, and make it easier than ever to get a sense of a partner's compatibility before getting in touch with them.

Pairfect.com is the first online dating site to offer a Photo Guarantee, promising that what you see is what you get. Pairfect.com also features a wide range of articles, events, classes, and coaching programs to ensure members enjoy dating success.

