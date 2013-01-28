Sofia University to Offer Bachelor of Arts Degree Completion Programs

Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) has approved the online/on-ground programs, to be introduced Fall 2013

Sofia University announced today that the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) approved its first Bachelor of Arts degree completion programs. The Sofia University bachelor's completion programs in psychology and liberal arts will be offered in a combined online/on-ground format starting fall 2013. The liberal arts degree includes concentrations in: Transpersonal Studies, Business and Leadership and LGBTQ Studies. The programs have been developed and will be administered under the leadership of program director Dr. Kris Brandenburger.

Sofia University President, Dr. Neal King, stated, “We are excited to move forward building upon our distinguished past as the world's only transpersonal university. The Bachelor's completion programs in psychology and Liberal Arts will be our initial undergraduate offerings, which we hope to extend in the near future. We will be offering new programs and deepening our connections in the community, while continuing to champion transformative, transpersonal education.”

Formerly the Institute of Transpersonal Psychology, a graduate school with an emphasis on psychology programs, Sofia University will now offer both undergraduate and graduate programs in multiple disciplines. Sofia University is currently establishing three major schools: the Graduate School of Transpersonal Studies, the Graduate School of Clinical & Spiritual Psychology, and the School of Undergraduate Studies. Graduate programs include degrees in Psychology, Women's Spirituality and Spiritual Guidance. As part of its transformation from a graduate school to a university, Sofia also now features Public Programs and events open to the public, which can be attended on a one-off basis.

About Sofia University

Founded in 1975, Sofia University (formerly the Institute of Transpersonal Psychology) is a private, non-sectarian university accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For over 35 years, within the context of scholarship and research, the school has offered transformative education for the whole person, probing the mind, body, spirit connection. As Sofia University, the school is broadening its mission, reaching into multiple disciplines and adding undergraduate study. For more information, visit http://www.sofia.edu.

