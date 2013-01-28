Cynthiann King Joins Toll Brothers as National Director of Training

Toll Brothers has appointed Cynthiann King as National Director of Training to lead its company-wide training initiative.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announces the appointment of Cynthiann King as National Director of Training, where she will lead the company-wide training initiative. “We are very excited to have Cynthiann join the Toll Brothers' team. Her extensive experience will be invaluable to us in expanding and improving Toll Brothers' training programs across all our business disciplines, and in all our divisions and subsidiaries both at Corporate and across the country,” stated Rick Hartman, Toll Brothers President and COO.

Ms. King is a recognized real estate industry leader, national speaker and degreed training expert. She has worked for other prestigious real estate firms including Trammell Crow, Security Capital and Equity Residential and provided long-term consulting services to such prominent firms as Greystar, Archstone-Smith, Princeton Properties and The Habitat Company.

Ms. King has performed consulting services for real estate industry organizations including IREM, NAA, NAHB, PHADA and many more. She is the co-author of the National Association of Home Builders' CLP certification training programs and has been an ad-hoc course presenter and advisory board member for the real estate property management degree programs at Ball State University and Virginia Tech.

She has attended the University of Wisconsin and Carthage College earning degrees and certifications in education and training. She has achieved the certifications of NAAEI Advanced Instructor, Certified Facilitator and Creative Course Designer, to name a few. Ms. King is listed in Who's Who in Northern America as an award-winning female entrepreneur and resides in the Philadelphia area with her daughter.

Toll Brothers, Inc. is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers and operates nationwide.

Toll Brothers builds luxury single-family detached and attached home communities; master planned luxury residential, resort-style golf communities; and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, home security, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, and house component assembly and manufacturing operations.

The Company was named 2012 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine and becomes the first builder to win this honor twice. Toll Brothers is honored to have won two other coveted awards in the home building industry as well: America's Best Builder and the National Housing Quality Award. The Company was also ranked #1 in 2011 and 2010 in Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment, and Quality of Products/Services in FORTUNE magazine‘s annual World's Most Admired Companies survey in the home building category.

Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company sponsors the Toll Brothers - Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10358415.htm