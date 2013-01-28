Hamilton Facial Plastic Surgery Now Performing Viora Reaction Non-Invasive Skin Tightening in Indianapolis and Carmel

Hamilton Facial Plastic Surgery is pleased to be the first in Indianapolis to offer Viora Reaction for exceptional non-invasive skin tightening.

Viora Reaction is a revolutionary new procedure which uses advanced bipolar radiofrequency energy for non-invasive skin tightening and facial rejuvenation. This can be an excellent choice for those seeking a non-invasive approach to fat reduction on the face. Areas like the thighs, buttocks, arms and abdomen can be treated as well as small or sensitive areas like the chin, neck, inner thighs and underarm. For facial rejuvenation, Reaction can improve lax skin on the face and neck, including the jowls, cheeks, brows, forehead, and eye area.

Viora Reaction is safely performed in the office setting and takes approximately 15 minutes per area to complete. There is no discomfort and few side effects. Minor swelling or redness may occur in the treatment area, but individuals are able to immediately resume normal activities after treatment. A series of three to five sessions is typically needed for optimal results. Patients are encouraged to follow a healthy diet and exercise after treatment to help maintain results.

Dr. Mark Hamilton is a double board certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon. He specializes solely in plastic and reconstructive surgery of the face, head and neck, performing a full array of surgical and non-surgical procedures including facelift, browlift, chin augmentation, eyelid surgery, laser resurfacing, rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, ear surgery, hair replacement, injectable fillers and more. Dr. Hamilton is recognized as a leader in the field, having been named a “Top Doc” by Indianapolis Monthly Magazine and a “Top Physician” by the Consumers' Research Council of America. He participates in the Face to Face program, providing surgery for victims of domestic violence.

Hamilton Facial Plastic Surgery has two locations. The main office is located in Indianapolis, just 20 minutes from the heart of downtown. Dr. Hamilton also sees patients at IU Health North Hospital Medical Offices in Carmel. We are now offering complimentary consultations. To learn more about Viora Reaction non-invasive skin tightening, contact Hamilton Facial Plastic Surgery at (800) 597-3223 or visit us online.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebDrHamilton2013/VioraReaction/prweb10344995.htm