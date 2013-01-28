Physical Gold Respond to Comments from New Bank of England Governor

Leading UK gold dealer, Physical Gold, has responded to comments from the incoming Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, regarding economic growth.

Mark Carney, who is due to succeed Sir Mervyn King as Bank of England Governor in July, has spoken about monetary policy at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Mr Carney revealed that he is prepared to see inflation, which is currently at 2.7%, remain higher for longer, so that output can be increased faster.

The bank has pumped £375 billion into the economy via quantitative easing, a method also adopted by countries including the US and Japan.

Mr Carney said: “There continue to be monetary policy options in all major economies and they have to be framed in the context of the [monetary policy] mandate.”

With inflation unlikely to fall, Physical Gold is advising savers to look into gold investment to protect the value of their assets.

A spokesperson from Physical Gold said:

“Gold investment has proven to be a safe hedge against inflation, which has seen it go from strength to strength over the past few years. Gold could be a worthwhile option with the value of paper currency likely to decrease if further monetary easing is introduced.”

