Georgia Workers' Compensation Attorneys of the Law Offices of Franks, Koenig and Neuwelt Weigh In On Possible Connecticut Law Expansion

A potential expansion of workers' compensation laws in Connecticut to post-traumatic stress sufferers spurs conversation among lawyers nationwide.

The Georgia workers' compensation attorneys of the Law Offices of Franks, Koenig & Neuwelt weigh in on a recent workers' compensation law change in Connecticut. In wake of the tragedy that occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the state is considering expanding its laws to help emergency workers suffering from post-traumatic stress. Georgia attorneys are now confronted with the question of whether this type of change could, in the future, impact local laws.

According to the Insurance Journal, many of the emergency responders in Connecticut who witnessed the tragedy have been rendered unable to work, prompting questions about whether they should have to risk going unpaid as they take the time to recover. A possible change to workers' compensation laws to include post-traumatic stress has encouraged conversation nationwide.

Andrew Neuwelt of the Law Offices of Franks, Koenig and Neuwelt addresses the malleability of Georgia workers' compensation laws in response to this possible Connecticut measure: “Our first responder's put their lives on the line every day. Turning a blind eye to their mental health needs is unconscionable. Current state laws allow the workers' compensation insurance companies the option to provide psychological and mental health counseling and care if they choose, but also allow a denial of those same benefits if there was no actual physical injury or contact. We need revisions to the law to allow for care to these vital workers along the lines of those provided in New York for the first responders following the tragic events of 911. Many of those first responders, our police officers, our firefighters and our EMS providers, are still dealing with devastation they saw a decade ago. So to will these heroes have to process the horrific scene they found and they should not have to do so alone.”

For those incapacitated by injuries on the job – from construction, to office jobs, to emergency response – workers' compensation laws are considered a lifeline. Connecticut's potential expansion of the law reflects a potential nationwide shift toward recognizing post-traumatic stress as a compensable injury.

