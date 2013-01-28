Qmadix Launches Dream Big Promotion on Facebook

Qmadix announces the launch of their Facebook Sweepstakes of 30 Prize Combinations in the Dream Big Facebook promotion.

Qmadix, known as a leader in tech gadgets and accessories, proudly announces the launch of their social media campaign “Dream Big” sweepstakes from January 28, 2013 at 6:00 am PST through February 28, 2013 at 11:59 pm PST. Qmadix fans can enter for the chance to win in the daily giveaway of any phone cover they desire. Total prizes are estimated to be valued at $1049.70.

Qmadix offers cover solutions for Apple iPhones, Motorola, Samsung, HTC and LG to name a few of on the phone manufactures. If selected, winners will have a chance to select any kind of phone cover they desire. From the new iPhone 5 covers, like the Groove or Cube covers, or Samsung Galaxy SIII covers, like the Xpression, there are so many choices and colors to choose.

Entrants can enter once every day through Qmadix Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/qmadix. Open to legal residents of the United States and D.C. & Canada, 13 or older. Please see official rules on the Qmadix Facebook sweepstakes page for details.

“Last year we gained a lot of support through various channels, and will continue momentum by thanking our fans with the Dream Big sweepstakes. It's not just a giveaway, but a positive and simple reminder that Qmadix supporters are always encouraged to dream big, because you'll never know what's exciting and next when you Dream Big.” said David Khalepari, Chief Executive Officer at Qmadix.

Purchases of Qmadix products can made at http://www.qmadixonline.com

Qmadix has a proven track record in developing and implementing effective accessory programs across all major channels, including Mobile Network Operators, Dealer Agents, Distributors and National Retailers. Our focus is to help our partners become more profitable by providing innovative products and backing them with value-added programs such as education, training, vendor managed inventory (VMI), private label branding and fulfillment services to enhance the support to our customers. We have built our business from the ground up and have continued to grow and evolve in the accessory industry.

Qmadix's team is dedicated leaders with over 20 years of success in the accessory industry. Their long-standing commitment to providing quality products and innovative solutions has always been the cornerstone of the Qmadix philosophy.

