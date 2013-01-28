Integrated Financial Partners, Inc. (IFP) Expands National Footprint with Over 100 CPA Firms

Latest strategic partnership with accounting firm Burke & Associates, adding to affiliate talent with industry veterans John Burke, CPA and Jason Horwitz; Alliance increases IFP's nationwide reach of accounting firm professional partnerships; IFP specializes in creating networks of professionals – advisors, CPAs, attorneys – working collectively to meet clients financial needs

Integrated Financial Partners, Inc. (IFP) today announced that it has entered into its latest strategic partnership with Burke & Associates CPAs, Inc., a full-service public accounting and consulting firm. This alliance adds to the over 100 such relationships already in place at IFP, which implements an innovative approach to financial planning and wealth management strategies for clients within accounting firms nationally. IFP utilizes a carefully coordinated network of financial advisors, CPAs and attorneys to provide its clients with the services and products they need for complete financial coordination.

“Our new partnership with Burke & Associates supports IFP's proven strategy of aligning with leading accounting firms to help deliver a full-service platform of investment and advisory services to help coordinate the financial affairs of our clients,” said Paul Saganey CFP®, President of Integrated Financial Partners. “We differentiate ourselves from the industry through our proprietary Professional Partnership Program™ which helps to build strategic relationships between talented advisors such as John and Jason.”

Prior to founding Burke & Associates in 2003, John Burke was a Partner with BDO USA, LLP, a national tax and financial advisory firm. Burke has approximately 30 years of experience working with closely held companies and their owners and brings extensive tax, accounting and advisory expertise. He also has extensive experience helping clients with acquisition, sale and financing transactions. Burke is a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp, a broker/dealer (member SIPC). He is a licensed CPA in Massachusetts. He received an MBA at Northeastern University, Masters of Science in Taxation and undergraduate accounting and finance at Bentley University.

Jason Horwitz is a member of IFP and a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors. He will offer a robust range of financial planning services to the clients of Burke & Associates including IFP's Financial Second Opinion™ analysis. While the two firms will work together to provide the best service possible, each firm is independently owned and operated.

Horwitz has been in the financial services industry for more than 11 years. He brings a depth of experience in retirement planning, wealth management, portfolio analysis, estate planning and risk management analysis. Jason holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) designation . He received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Connecticut College in New London, CT. He has conducted numerous educational workshops on retirement, estate, and investment planning.

IFP was recently named as one of the 2012 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, as part of its annual survey and awards program. This is the third consecutive year that IFP has been honored by the program, which ranks the top 100 workplaces in the state.

About Integrated Financial Partners, Inc.

Integrated Financial Partners, Inc. (IFP) is named for the way it integrates comprehensive financial planning with a client's other providers and advisers, including accountants, attorneys and insurance providers. Currently more than 100 CPA firms are working with IFP's team of professional advisors, along with several credit unions, property and casualty insurance agencies and a number of law firms. IFP, through its relationship with Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp., a broker/dealer (member SIPC) and registered investment advisor, offers comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services, institutional investments, managed accounts, mutual funds, wealth-building savings plans, annuities; life, group life and disability insurance; and employer-sponsored retirement plans such as SEP's, 401(k) and 403(b) plans. With a sound business model and numerous local and regional resources, Integrated Financial Partners, Inc. offers its clients solid strategies in today's changing marketplace. For more information about Integrated Financial Partners, Inc., visit their website at http://www.ifpadvisor.com.

For more information on IFP please call Ellen Smith at 508-926-1456 or ellen (dot) smith (at) lfg (dot) com.

Registered associates of IFP are registered representatives of Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp.

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp., a broker/dealer (member SIPC) and registered investment advisor. Insurance offered through Lincoln affiliates and other fine companies. CRN201301-2076268

Burke & Associates CPAs, Inc. and Integrated Financial Partners, Inc. are not affiliates of Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366474.htm