New White Paper on Resolutions, "Making Resolutions Work", Featured in Speaking Results Library

Speaking Results CEO, Jean Hamilton, shares her belief about how to stick with personal resolutions and get results with a short white paper.

Speaking Results, a Seattle based consulting firm, announced new content has been added to their content library. Making Resolutions Work white paper was released this week and added to the content found within the growing Speaking Results library on Scribd. The Making Resolutions Work white paper checklist will become another free resource for business professionals around the world as the CEO and founder of Speaking Results continues to move helpful tips and information online. The growing online library includes previous articles and white papers Jean Hamilton has written for magazines such as the Alaska Airlines Magazine .

The practice of forming New Year resolutions dates back to the Babylonian times. The is the oldest of all holidays. It was first observed in ancient Babylon about 4000 years ago. In the years around 2000 BC, the Babylonian New Year began with the first New Moon (actually the first visible crescent) after the Vernal Equinox (first day of spring). 1907 was the year Adolph S. Ochs, publisher of The New York Times commissioned the construction of a five-foot iron globe studded with 216 electric lamps. The one-of-a-kind ball fell from a 70-foot flagpole at midnight in Times Square on the last day of the year. An ancient ritual was transformed into a spectacular show.

Along with the spectacular annual shows, it is estimated that 45% of American adults formed New Year's resolutions.

According to statisticbrain.com, the most popular resolutions for 2012 were:

1. Lose Weight

2. Getting Organized

3. Spend Less, Save More

4. Enjoy Life to the Fullest

5. Staying Fit and Healthy

6. Learn Something Exciting

7. Quit Smoking

8. Help Others in Their Dreams

9. Fall in Love

10. Spend More Time with Family

A 2007 study by Richard Wiseman from the University of Bristol involving 3,000 people showed that 88% of those who set New Year resolutions fail. This is despite the fact that 52% of the study's participants were confident of success at the beginning.

A University of Washington study in 1997 found 47 percent of the 100 million adult Americans who make resolutions give up on their goals after two months. This figure has grown to 80 percent in the past decade, according to recent research completed at the University of Minnesota.

With the failure rate so high and understanding the importance for business professionals to meet their goals, Jean Hamilton wrote the white paper to provide assistance to those who begin to stumble during the end of the first month after making their resolutions.

The Speaking Results CEO shares her belief about how to stick with personal resolutions and get results: "The more people can directly see the benefit and get emotionally invested in it, the better the results. Too many people try to do too much at once. That sets them up for failure."

Hamilton's objective is to keep it simple and provide resources with easy access for people whether they be more traditional (who use printers and paper) or those who use the latest gadgets and mobile computers. For this reasons, Hamilton chose the most read library in the world, Scribd.com, as a primary tool for distributing her success tools. The new whitepaper Making Resolutions Work is immediately available free in the Speaking Results library: http://www.scribd.com/doc/122441653/Making-Resolutions-Work

About the Author: Jean Hamilton founded Speaking Results in 1998. She brings 25 years of experience in coaching, teaching and performing to Speaking Results. She has worked with CEOs, CFOs, Vice Presidents, Managers, Attorneys, Financial Consultants, CPAs, Engineers, and Educators. With her discerning eye, she provides the feedback and coaching needed for world class presentations. For information, contact Jean Hamilton at speakingresults(at)msn(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prwebspeakingresults/resolutions/prweb10366403.htm