JG Real Estate Expands its Philadelphia Real Estate Foothold by Adding a Property Manager Position

To meet growing demand, the property manager position will be added as soon as the right candidate is located. This position will be a blend of offce (administrative) work, and hands on technical field work.

JG Real Estate, a leading Philadelphia property management company and Philadelphia real estate brokerage has posted an opening for a full time property manager. This need arises as a result of a recent increase in demand for property management by the Philadelphia marketplace. With a property management Philadelphia portfolio in the triple digits, JGRE staff has their hands full with advertising, leasing, rent collection, lease administration, maintenance requests, and tenant/owner contact. Inherently a rapidly increasing unit total also means a corresponding maintenance call increase. JG Real Estate has always been committed to resolving maintenance issues quickly and efficiently. Additionally, as JGRE's clientele and reputation grow, so do referrals to its sister company, Aura Construction, a Philadelphia General Contractor.

The property manager will have dual duties, both office and field based. As such the ideal candidate should be comfortable using property management Philadelphia software to track maintenance requests, tenant ledgers, and contact information, while also being able to effectively manage field personnel (carpenters, painters, laborers, etc). Integral to success in this position will also be a willingness to get one's "hands dirty". Typically, the most effective manager is one which is versatile, and able to adapt to many situations.

With the addition of this very important position, JGRE leadership feels the firm, which specializes in Philadelphia property management, will be we'll position to continue its growth trajectory. According to Gwen Perseghin, director of operations: "With a dedicated property manager, I am confident that we will break a thousand units under management in the short term. This is made possible by strict processes, a dedicated staff, and the willingness to add positions and increase overhead to correspond with growth."

