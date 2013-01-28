Votenet Launches VoiceVote for Integrated Vote-by-Phone Elections

VoiceVote available to all Votenet customers after successful beta period.

Votenet Solutions, the leading provider of online voting and balloting software, announced today the roll-out of VoiceVote – a vote-by-phone option integrated with the company's eBallot online voting software.

VoiceVote provides organizations with a toll-free voice response voting system so eligible voters can vote-by-phone anytime, anywhere. After calling a toll-free number and entering security credentials, voters hear a personalized welcome message, ballot questions and choices. The system provides easy-to-understand prompts to efficiently walk voters through the balloting process by making selections and casting votes with only their telephone keypads.

“VoiceVote has been in a beta program with a group of clients and has been successfully used in more than 200 elections to date,” said Votenet CEO Michael Tuteur. “We are excited to roll this out to all Votenet clients so they can increase engagement and voter turnout by offering an easy to use vote-by-phone option.”

VoiceVote revolutionizes vote-by-phone elections with turnkey online administration to quickly and easily create ballots. The system includes automated voice prompts with either a male or female voice, one-step recording of custom voice prompts and easy to use self-administration tools.

“VoiceVote is designed to give organizations access to all the tools available to increase voter turnout,” said Votenet Senior Application Developer, Deepak Prakash. “The system is engineered to be smart and easy to use on both ends of the process – for both administrators and voters.”

Other VoiceVote features include:



Voter identification to present only eligible elections to the voter and prevent duplicate votes

eBallot integration to give voters a choice of voting options and one stop reporting for back end election managers

No additional equipment required

“VoiceVote has been an effective tool to increase voter participation since our members are constantly on the go” said Bob Kenia, Director of Membership Services for the Association of Flight Attendants -CWA. “Votenet's vote-by-phone option fits into their busy schedules and gives them more opportunities to vote in our elections.”

VoiceVote provides the same high-integrity voting process and security as Votenet's online voting software. The system ensures each voter can only vote once and votes are safely stored in secure databases located in a high security data center.

VoiceVote requires a one-time activation to establish the organization's toll free number. Contact a Votenet Solutions election consultant for more information or to activate.

About Votenet Solutions, Inc.

Votenet™ Solutions, Inc. is the leading provider of secure on-demand voting and balloting software, awards management software and election management services. Its Election Impact division provides online voter registration software to organizations, corporations, unions and associations and has registered over 2,000,000 voters since 2002. Votenet is headquartered in Washington, DC and serves over 1,500 customers.

