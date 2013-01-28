hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets and Weight Loss Plans Offers a New Comparison of the Prescription hCG Diet and The Fat Smash Diet

Diet Doc offers an honest evaluation of two similar low calorie diets, the hCG diet nd the Fat Smash diet, in hopes that potential dieters gain knowledge about the many diet choices available.

The Fat Smash Diet and Diet Doc's prescription hCG diet plan do have similarities in that the Fat Smash Diet emphasizes the importance of making healthy food choices and educating the dieter in an effort to help to continue to make smart choices. Aside from their attempts to initiate a change in the dieters eating habits, the hCG diet plan and the Fat Smash Diet are also quite dissimilar. The Fat Smash Diet focuses on “lots of exercise” while Diet Doc's hCG diet asks the patient to refrain from strenuous exercise in order to maintain a healthy energy level and avoid potentially forcing the body into starvation mode while caloric intake is being decreased. The Fat Smash diet offers a long list of foods to enjoy and also warns of those to avoid. Diet Doc's diet plan however is detailed specifically for patients, who only have to follow their cookbook and prepare the meals exactly as prescribed. Diet Doc's certified nutritionists design an individualized, patient specific diet plan that is comfortable and compatible to each patient. The Fat Smash Diet is a 90-day program and is composed of four “phases”, with Phase 1 being a nine day detox period in which the dieter will mentally and physically prepare for the diet. Food choices should be eaten raw, grilled or steamed during this phase and fats are measured by tablespoons. Phase 2 begins a 3-week period introducing additional foods and maintaining a schedule of 4-5 small meals per day, cooked in the same manner as in phase 1. Phase 3 lasts for 4 weeks and adds more foods with portions being a bit larger, but still limited. The final stage, phase 4, is one that the author promises will last a lifetime. In this phase, alcoholic beverages are introduced into the diet, however, the patient must maintain exercise, portion control, not skipping meals, and eating four to five times per day. The Fat Smash Diet is designed to change one's relationship with food and get the dieter hooked on regular physical activity for the rest of their life. According to the author, at the end of the 90-day period, the dieter should be making better food choices, eating fewer calories, exercising regularly, and losing weight.

The Diet Doc hCG diet plan often relies on the administering of prescription hCG treatments that coincide with a detailed nutrition plan. hCG was discovered in the 1950's to aid weight loss by triggering the body to burn excess fat stores instead of muscle during lowered caloric intake. Over a decade, Diet Doc has researched the original hCG weight loss diet, modernizing and modifying it to allow the patient to consume more than double the original calories prescribed in the '50s, now up to 1250 daily, making the hCG diet safer and more effective in losing excess fat and inches than the original '50s protocol. Patients using their prescription hCG in conjunction with the personalized diet plan are boasting a loss of up to 1 pound per day and up to 30 pounds per month. Diet Doc also offers patients an impressive selection of prescription vitamins and weight loss aids, as well as prescription strength diet pills to accelerate fat loss. A team of dedicated, specially trained weight loss professionals, including doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches work collectively to assure that each patient experiences safe and successful weight loss, and are available 6 days per week to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement even after the initial fat has disappeared.

Diet Doc's prescription strength hCG, vitamins, minerals and diet pills are not available in stores and can be purchased by prescription only. Diet Doc has helped thousands of Americans safely and effectively achieve weight loss goals and has become the Nation's leader in physician monitored fast weight loss plans.

