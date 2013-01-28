InterplX ExpenseNet® Web Optimized App Puts Travel Expense Reporting at User's Fingertips No Matter the Device

Platform agnostic, non-native app supports the “bring your own device” revolution

According to an industry survey, today's business travelers are typically equipped with three or four mobile devices such as tablets and smartphones. To address the growing reliance on multiple mobile devices, InterplX has released ExpenseNet® Version 7.0. Featuring a web-optimized application, the latest version of the ExpenseNet® software is developed specifically for use with mobile device browsers and enables users to move between different mobile devices seamlessly without losing data or functionality.

While other expense management software focuses on hosting the application on the device, InterplX's latest release utilizes the mobile cloud, which inherently protects against potential security risks. By using the mobile cloud, the software is device agnostic and ideal for “bring your own device” (BYOD) cultures as well as travelers with multiple devices.

“For us, the clear path was not to get involved with creating separate applications for each of the major device manufacturers, but rather to focus on the core central site,” said Chuck Buckner, president and CEO, InterplX. “If the data and code are stored at the local level, when users move between mobile devices, data doesn't always follow. By storing data centrally, neither data nor functionality is lost.”

Ideally suited for companies that have a large amount of employee travel or number of distributed employees; by having a single mobile device interface, users can more easily create expense reports, enter expenses, attach receipts, submit, and approve expense reports.

For companies with BYOD environments, ExpenseNet 7.0 enables expense submission across a wide spectrum of mobile devices. The use of a central mobile cloud also protects companies from potential data security risks.

