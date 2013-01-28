hCGTreatments / Diet Doc hCG Diets & Weight Loss Plans Announces a New Line of Healthy Low Calorie Snacks That Perfectly Complement Their Prescription hCG Diet

Diet Doc's new line of healthy low fat snacks is a perfect addition to their medically supervised prescription diet plan.

Craving for comfort foods and snacking are two of the biggest obstacles that prevent dieters from achieving their weight loss goals. Diet Doc's nutritionists have created a new line of low fat and low carbohydrate healthy snacks that give dieters respite from boring and tasteless diet foods. These tasty and healthy snacks include a wide array of protein shakes, nutrition bars, and other healthy snacks that patients can eat without any guilt while on the prescription hCG weight loss diet created by Diet Doc. The physician managed diet plan from Diet Doc encourages snacking on nutritious and healthy snacks to aid the weight loss process.

According to a Harvard Medical School study of more than 3,000 women conducted by researchers over a period of eleven years, low-calorie beverages such as diet soda can cause problems ranging from hives, asthma and other allergic conditions to obesity and kidney damage (a two-fold increased risk for kidney decline). Almost all diet drinks contain chemicals such as sodium benzoate or potassium benzoate that have the ability to cause severe damage to DNA in the mitochondria to the point that they totally inactivate it. Additionally, per a University of Texas Health Science Center study, the risk of becoming overweight increases with the number of diet sodas a person drank.

Diet Doc encourages patients to eat these healthy snacks in measured portions. These healthy snacks not only help dieters maintain their metabolic balance between meals but also ensure that there is no imbalance in the blood sugar levels while following the low calorie prescription hCG diet designed by the company. These new healthy snacks offer all dieters ample nutrition, so they never experience any hunger pangs or complain of starvation and fatigue. A modified version of the original hCG diet plan that was created in the 1950s by Dr. Simeons, Diet Doc's weight loss program is easy to follow because of the sheer variety of tasty low fat healthy snacks that they offer. This program that includes administering pharmaceutical grade hCG through sublingual tablets and drops and injections has been tweaked over the years to optimize it for all dieters while making it easy for them to maintain their work-life balance.

