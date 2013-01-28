OneIMS Launches Website for Historic Danish-North American Newspaper, The Danish Pioneer

After a complete design and function overhaul, the Chicago-based web design firm takes this Scandinavian-North American newspaper's content and resources online for the first time in 140 years.

For the first time since its inception in 1872, the vast content and resources of The Danish Pioneer are available online to readers across the globe. Chicago web design company OneIMS has rebuilt the international newspaper's website from the ground up, allowing its readers in Denmark, Scandinavia, the Americas and beyond to access its news articles, media and other resources like never before.

With its proud legacy and reputation as a worldwide leader in Danish and Scandinavian-North American news publishing, The Danish Pioneer has an unprecedented news collection and an international network of contacts. OneIMS designed the website to accommodate news articles and features from the paper's global correspondents, as well as multimedia like photography and video that brings the vibrant culture and stunning vistas of Scandinavia to life. "Creating a website for a global audience presents a unique challenge," says Bijoy Samuel, Director of Business Development at OneIMS. "We wanted to give visitors a comprehensive, interactive cultural experience, not just the written word."

“From my first meeting with OneIMS, they understood my vision and concept for creating comprehensive print and online platforms for The Danish Pioneer,” says Editor Linda Steffensen, who has also revamped the newspaper itself with a new, colorful print edition, which is published 26 times per year. “The OneIMS team was professional, patient, creative and diligent in making this historic change happen.”

The website's infrastructure includes a content management system that allows the newspaper's editors to upload their own stories, photos, videos and other updates at any time, as well as an advertising platform that enables them to monetize the site at will. These features, along with local events and resources pages, allow the editors to address their readers more efficiently and more dynamically than ever before.

As the oldest Danish community newspaper in North America, The Danish Pioneer was once read mostly by Danish farmers, who relied on it as a valuable connection to their culture and countrymen. With the new and unprecedented level of online functionality implemented by OneIMS, this newspaper is able to share its celebration of Danish and Scandinavian news, culture and heritage with an entirely new global audience.

To learn more about The Danish Pioneer, visit them at http://www.thedanishpioneer.com or http://www.dendanskepioneer.com.

About The Danish Pioneer:

Founded in Omaha, Nebraska in 1872 and published in the Chicago area since 1958, The Danish Pioneer is the oldest Danish community newspaper in North America. This newspaper features articles written in both English and Danish, catering to a worldwide audience. To learn more about The Danish Pioneer, visit their website at http://www.thedanishpioneer.com or http://www.dendanskepioneer.com.

About OneIMS:

OneIMS, an integrated marketing company, based in Chicago specializes in website designs that are innovative and functional. From small-scale promotional websites to large-scale interactive e-commerce websites and enterprise-level websites with robust content management systems, OneIMS is a leader in creating high-impact websites. OneIMS also offers online marketing to maximize client's exposure and visibility on the web. To learn more about OneIMS and their services, visit http://www.OneIMS.com or call 1-888-ONE-IMS-1.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10364443.htm