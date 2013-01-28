PR News Announces Nonprofit PR Awards Finalists and March 11 Awards Luncheon

The winners and honorable mentions of PR News' Nonprofit PR Awards program will be saluted at the Nonprofit PR Awards Luncheon on March 11, 2013 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

PR News is thrilled to announce the finalists of its annual Nonprofit PR Awards. The winners and honorable mentions of this industry-known program will be saluted at the Nonprofit PR Awards Luncheon on March 11, 2013 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

For a complete list of this year's finalists, click here.

Daniel Woodsworth, President and CEO of the American Refugee Committee will deliver the luncheon keynote, "Use Campfire Stories Instead of Elevator Pitches for Your Nonprofit." Daniel joined the American Refugee Committee in 2009, after 12 years with the Christian Children's Fund (CCF), where he most recently served as vice president of the Asia Region, based in Thailand.

More information: http://www.prnewsonline.com/Nonprofit_Luncheon2013/.

PR News will hold a Social Media for Nonprofits Boot Camp, which will take place the morning of the Nonprofit PR Awards Luncheon. This half-day, interactive workshop is packed with proven tips and insights to write effective press releases, pitch letters, slogans, social media and much more. Both the Nonprofit PR Awards Luncheon and Social Media for Nonprofits Boot Camp will take place at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

To read more about the Nonprofit PR Awards Luncheon and the Social Media for Nonprofits Boot Camp, visit http://www.prnewsonline.com/Nonprofit_Luncheon2013/.

For questions about attending the Nonprofit PR Awards Luncheon, contact PR News Marketing Manager Laura Snitkovskiy at laura@accessintel.com. To advertise in the Nonprofit PR Awards Event Program or to become an event sponsor, contact PR News Senior Vice President & Group Publisher Diane Schwartz at dschwartz(at)accessintel(dot)com.

The awards program is presented by the leading industry publication PR News. The PR News family of products includes PR News, the Platinum PR Awards, PR People Awards, CSR Awards, The 100 Best Case Studies Book, Guidebook to Best Practices in CSR; Guidebook to Best Practices in Measurement and the upcoming Crisis Management and Media Training Guidebooks and PR News Webinars. For more information visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10363667.htm