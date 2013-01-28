Caserta Concepts Announces Partnership with Datameer for Big Data Analytics on Hadoop

Partnership Kicks Off with January 30 Webinar on Building a Big Data Recommendation Engine

Caserta Concepts, a consulting and technology services firm specializing in data warehousing, business intelligence and big data analytics, today announced a partnership with Datameer Inc., the leader in Hadoop big data analytics, to help clients turn any data into useful insights.

According to industry research*, analyzing data is important to almost nine in 10 organizations that use Hadoop. As companies adopt and deploy Hadoop, they need user-friendly analytical applications that help make sense of the data they are collecting. Hadoop can be difficult to use, especially for business users who typically work in Excel or business intelligence dashboards.

Named by InformationWeek as one of the Big Data Vendors To Watch In 2013, Datameer enables any user to find insights in any structured or unstructured data, regardless of its size or source. Datameer's wizard-based data integration, analysis within a familiar spreadsheet interface, and powerful visualization design tools make the product simple to use, a key challenge for three-fourths of organizations using Hadoop.

“We are very pleased to partner with Datameer, the only provider of big data analytics built natively on Hadoop,” said Joe Caserta, founder and CEO of Caserta Concepts. “As organizations struggle to make sense of all their available data, Datameer's big data analytics and discovery solution makes Hadoop's power and flexibility instantly accessible to business analysts and data scientists alike.”

“Our mission is to put data analytics and discovery tools in the hands of all users to empower them to find insights in their data,” said Joe Nicholson, vice president of marketing at Datameer. “Working with Caserta‘s world-class data warehouse, business intelligence and big data consulting experts will help us ensure organizations have the domain expertise and support they need to extract the most value from their data.”

Caserta Concepts and Datameer will co-host a free webinar on January 30, 2013 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss “How to Build a Big Data Recommendation Engine.” For more information or to register, visit: http://info.datameer.com/Building-Big-Data-Recommendation-Engine-Caserta.html. In addition, the two companies will co-host a Big Data Warehousing Meetup in New York City on February 11, 2013 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. ET, where Datameer will demonstrate native MapReduce/big data analytics through their Excel-like interface. To RSVP, visit: http://www.casertaconcepts.com/events/meetup-exploring-big-data-analytics-techniques.

About Caserta Concepts

Caserta Concepts is a consulting and technology services firm that specializes in data warehousing, business intelligence and big data analytics. With a network of more than 200 data warehousing, master data management (MDM) and big data analytics professionals, Caserta Concepts collaborates with global Fortune 1000 clients to access their data, generate new insights, and gain a competitive advantage. The company was created by internationally recognized data warehouse leader and author, Joe Caserta, in 2001. For more information, please visit http://www.casertaconcepts.com.

About Datameer

Datameer's end-to-end Big Data Discovery solution enables business users to discover insights in any data via wizard-based data integration, iterative point-and-click analytics, and drag-and-drop visualizations, regardless of the data type, size, or source. Founded by Hadoop veterans in 2009, Datameer scales from a laptop to thousands of nodes and is available for all major Hadoop distributions including Apache, Cloudera, EMC, Hortonworks, IBM, MapR, Yahoo!, Amazon and Microsoft Azure. Datameer is based in San Mateo, Calif. For more information on Datameer, please visit http://www.datameer.com and follow them on Twitter @Datameer

