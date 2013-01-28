Integrative Nutrition Announces March 2013 Live Conference in New York City

Best-selling Authors Gabrielle Bernstein, Kris Karr, Candice Kumai and Other Wellness Authorities to Join Integrative Nutrition Founder Joshua Rosenthal on Stage

The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's largest nutrition school, is proud to announce that its next live conference will be held March 2-3 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. In addition to showcasing Integrative Nutrition's Founder, Director, and Primary Teacher Joshua Rosenthal, MscEd, the conference will feature some of the world's most recognized figures in the health and wellness industry, including New York Times best-selling author Kris Carr, author of Crazy, Sexy Diet, and Top Chef alumni Candice Kumai, contributor to Cook Yourself Thin.

The conference is invitation-only for alumni of Integrative Nutrition's Health Coach Training Program where attendees will learn confidence-building exercises, expert coaching techniques, and strategies to take their health coaching business to the next level.

“We accomplish incredible successes on our own, but as a community, we can truly change the world,” says Rosenthal. “The positive energy and passion of like-minded students inspire and motivate us to collectively reach our dreams. This is why it's important for Integrative Nutrition to create opportunities like this one – to bring together thought leaders in the field of health and wellness – so we can inspire and learn from one another. Our alumni will leave the conference empowered to achieve their goals, help others get healthier and happier, and make a real impact in their communities and beyond.”

Joshua Rosenthal, MScEd, Founder, Director, and Primary Teacher of Integrative Nutrition, will bring his motivational magic to encourage people to take action towards lofty goals and rev up their healthy engines.

Kris Carr is a New York Times best-selling author, wellness activist, and cancer “thriver.” While living with stage IV cancer for over 10 years, Kris has ignited a global wellness revolution while teaching thousands of people how to look and feel better.

Karin Witzig Rozell is a 1999 graduate of Integrative Nutrition. She is a successful Business and Health Coach who works primarily with wellness professionals. Karin is the author of Rockstars of Wellness: Super Simple Ways to Stand Out, Get Your Services Noticed and Become Irresistibly Relevant in the Eyes of Your Clients.

Gabrielle Bernstein was featured on Oprah's Super Soul Sunday as one of the next generation thought leaders. She is the bestselling author of Add More ~ing to Your Life – A Hip Guide to Happiness and Spirit Junkie – A Radical Road to Self-Love and Miracles. She is also the founder of the social networking site HerFuture.com for women to inspire, empower and connect.

Candice Kumai received her culinary training at Le Cordon Bleu California School of Culinary Arts. She is a cookbook author and a food writer for Men's & Women's Health. Candice is a Top Chef alumnus, author of Pretty Delicious, contributor to the New York Times #1 bestseller Cook Yourself Thin and author of her new cookbook, Cook Yourself Sexy.

Nisha Moodley graduated from Integrative Nutrition in 2008. She has developed a thriving health coaching practice, coaching women to find freedom from emotional eating. She is also the founder of Fierce Fabulous & Free, where she helps other Health Coaches create their own one-of-a-kind businesses and live adventurously.

Patricia Moreno is a speaker, author, and fitness guru. Her method of teaching combines endorphin producing exercises and miracle causing mantras to unleash authentic power. Her best-selling book, The IntenSati Method, Seven Secret Principles to Thinner Peace, has revolutionized fitness. Her integrative method of mind body exercise trains people to become a powerful force for positive change.

Sarina Jain is coined as the "Indian Jane Fonda." She is the creator of the original Masala Bhangra Workout and is an AFAA certified fitness motivator for over 21 years. Recognized as a global fitness icon, Sarina has over 10 workout videos under her belt with Masala Bhangra classes offered in over 15 countries around the world.

Students and graduates who cannot attend the conference live are invited to attend the lectures online via Live Stream. Participants who would like to connect with fellow alumni prior to the conference are encouraged to join the IIN Live Events Facebook group

“The purpose of this conference is to inspire our community so they leave the conference excited to take the next step in their practice, taking our health and wellness work and mission to the next level,” Rosenthal says. “This exclusive weekend event will celebrate the hard work of our alumni, their involvement in our vibrant community, and their commitment to spreading the ripple effect of health and happiness around the world.”

About The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)

Founded by Joshua Rosenthal, MScEd, in 1992, the Institute for Integrative Nutrition has grown from a small classroom of passionate individuals to a global community of over 32,000 students and graduates in 104 countries worldwide. Its flagship course, the IIN Health Coach Training Program, teaches students to become successful Health Coaches who can effect positive, long-lasting change. The school's unique curriculum teaches a wide variety of skills in health coaching, nutrition education, business management, and healthy lifestyle choices. Visit http://www.integrativenutrition.com for more information.