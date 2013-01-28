Integrative Nutrition Announces March 2013 Live Conference in New York City

Best-selling Authors Gabrielle Bernstein, Kris Karr, Candice Kumai and Other Wellness Authorities to Join Integrative Nutrition Founder Joshua Rosenthal on Stage
New York, NY (PRWEB) January 28, 2013
The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN), the world's largest nutrition school, is proud to announce that its next live conference will be held March 2-3 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. In addition to showcasing Integrative Nutrition's Founder, Director, and Primary Teacher Joshua Rosenthal, MscEd, the conference will feature some of the world's most recognized figures in the health and wellness industry, including New York Times best-selling author Kris Carr, author of Crazy, Sexy Diet, and Top Chef alumni Candice Kumai, contributor to Cook Yourself Thin.
The conference is invitation-only for alumni of Integrative Nutrition's Health Coach Training Program where attendees will learn confidence-building exercises, expert coaching techniques, and strategies to take their health coaching business to the next level.
“We accomplish incredible successes on our own, but as a community, we can truly change the world,” says Rosenthal. “The positive energy and passion of like-minded students inspire and motivate us to collectively reach our dreams. This is why it's important for Integrative Nutrition to create opportunities like this one – to bring together thought leaders in the field of health and wellness – so we can inspire and learn from one another. Our alumni will leave the conference empowered to achieve their goals, help others get healthier and happier, and make a real impact in their communities and beyond.”
Esteemed speakers of the conference will include:
Students and graduates who cannot attend the conference live are invited to attend the lectures online via Live Stream. Participants who would like to connect with fellow alumni prior to the conference are encouraged to join the IIN Live Events Facebook group
“The purpose of this conference is to inspire our community so they leave the conference excited to take the next step in their practice, taking our health and wellness work and mission to the next level,” Rosenthal says. “This exclusive weekend event will celebrate the hard work of our alumni, their involvement in our vibrant community, and their commitment to spreading the ripple effect of health and happiness around the world.”
About The Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)
Founded by Joshua Rosenthal, MScEd, in 1992, the Institute for Integrative Nutrition has grown from a small classroom of passionate individuals to a global community of over 32,000 students and graduates in 104 countries worldwide. Its flagship course, the IIN Health Coach Training Program, teaches students to become successful Health Coaches who can effect positive, long-lasting change. The school's unique curriculum teaches a wide variety of skills in health coaching, nutrition education, business management, and healthy lifestyle choices. Visit http://www.integrativenutrition.com for more information.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.