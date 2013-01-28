Brightway Insurance Opens First Ohio Office

A leading national independent insurance retailer recently opened its first store in Ohio and plans multiple franchise stores across the state.

A leading national independent insurance retailer recently opened its first store in Ohio and plans multiple franchise stores across the state.

Brightway Insurance, with more than 115 stores nationwide, welcomed new agency owner Chris D. Callen as he opened his Brightway Insurance location at 925 North State Street, Suite I in Westerville, Ohio. Information about this unique insurance agency concept can be found at http://www.brightwayohio.com. Callen is a Mansfield, Ohio native who has owned a national life & health insurance agency for more than 31 years.

“The plan is to establish Brightway offices throughout the Central Ohio area as well as adding significant property and casualty insurance options for our Central Ohio residents,” said Callen. “Brightway also provides an outlet to provide income for The Callen Foundation, which benefits active military families in need.”

A percentage of all profits from Callen's Brightway Insurance operations will be donated to The Callen Foundation. Anyone that purchased a policy from Callen's Brightway store will be helping Central Ohio military families in need.

The Callen Foundation, http://www.thecallenfoundation.com, provides limited financial assistance to the families of individuals currently serving in the military and families with a recently deceased military parent in a combat zone, as well as those recently honorably discharged due to service-related injuries. The Foundation was the 2012 of the Ohio National Guard's Annual Covenant Award for helping National Guard members with financial needs.

Callen is a Vietnam veteran, having served with both the 101st Airborne Infantry and 4th Infantry units. He is the State Commander of the Combat Infantrymen's Association, Ohio Headquarters Company and also serves as the post bugler at funerals and veterans' memorial events at his local VFW post.

Brightway has announced plans to expand into 17 states and will open 50 new stores in 2013.

About Brightway Insurance

Founded in 2003, Brightway Insurance has become a leading national independent insurance retailer. The company's focus on creating the “ideal customer experience” has resulted in an industry-leading customer retention rate of 93 percent and increasing growth. From 2010 to 2011, sales grew from $108 million to $168 million and rose sharply to $257 million in 2012. Brightway Insurance is already an Inc. 500|5000 Fastest Growing Company, making the list for the last five consecutive years. Supporting this growth is the fact that since its founding, more than 90 percent of individual agency owners are still in successful operation to this day. For the previous three years, Florida Trend has ranked Brightway Insurance on its list of the top 100 “Florida's Best Companies to Work For,” and in 2012, Trend also recognized Brightway as one of the top 350 companies in the state in terms of revenue. For more information, visit http://www.brightwayinsurance.com or call 888-254-5014.

