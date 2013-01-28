Play Your Way to Austin – and Perform! – with Givit and PledgeMusic

Social Video Sharing App Givit Teams Up With PledgeMusic to Send a Band to Austin during the South by Southwest Music, Film and Interactive Festival; Winning Band Also Gets to Perform at the PledgeMusic Showcase

Rally your fans and get ready for a chance to travel to Austin for South By Southwest 2013, as well as win a gig play at the PledgeMusic Showcase!

Givit (http://www.givit.com), the best app for quickly and easily creating shareable music videos and mash-ups right on iPhone, and PledgeMusic (http://www.pledgemusic.com), a leading international direct-to-fan platform for raising funds for musicians to record and tour, are proud to announce Score Your Way to Austin, a contest to send a PledgeMusic Artist to South by Southwest (SXSW).

“Our partnership with PledgeMusic couldn't have come at a better time,” said Greg Kostello, CEO and Founder of Givit. “With bands everywhere looking for ways to engage their fans and PledgeMusic providing musicians a jumping-off point for upcoming artists, we wanted to do our part and offer a solution and opportunity to the community.”

The winner of Score Your Way to Austin will receive $3,000 to help cover the costs of traveling to and performing at SXSW, one of the largest annual film, interactive and music festivals in the United States. In addition, the winner will receive an iPad Mini to document and share their adventures in Austin with fans. The band will also have an opportunity to perform at the PledgeMusic Showcase in Austin.

To enter, download Givit from the Apple App Store and create a video featuring your music. It can be anything from a music video to a mini movie or live performance. Once you are done shooting and editing upload your video to YouTube and include #PledgeGivit in both the video title and description. Contestants will be judged on creativity and total video views. Full details are listed below.

How to Enter:

Download Givit, available for free at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/givit/id560803488?mt=8

Create a video featuring your music

Upload your video to YouTube

Include #PledgeGivit in the video title and description

The Score Your Way to Austin contest marks the first collaboration between Givit and PledgeMusic, bringing together a talented user-base with an easy to use video editing app to provide simple and elegant solutions for artists interested in filming high-quality music videos to connect with their fans. The contest will end on Feb. 5, with a winner selected on Feb. 7.

For more information, visit http://www.givit.com/sxsw/.

About Givit

Givit lets users create video highlight reels right on a user's mobile device. With a few simple screen taps the application captures selected clips, adds effects and music, and creates a new video of only the best moments worthy of sharing. Givit also offers cloud video storage compatible with all types, sizes and length of content. Backed by ATA Ventures and JK&B Ventures, the company is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.givit.com and follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

About PledgeMusic

PledgeMusic is a direct-to-fan marketing platform that provides artists with the tools needed to take control of their career. With an arsenal of features including our website, preordering system, iPhone app, email marketing, social media dashboard, data collection widgets, and more, we provide artists with everything they need to help fans become partners in the creative process. PledgeMusic has offices in New York, London, and Germany. For more information, visit http://www.pledgemusic.com

