AViiQ Slim Travel Adapter Offers The Most Portable Profile Travel Adapter For Power Conversion

AViiQ offers a new power solution in their all new Slim Travel Adapter with a patented folding technology.

AViiQ announces the launch of a new Travel Adapter designed to transform a UK 240V (Type G) outlet into US 110V (Type B) outlet. AViiQ's unique patented folding technology allows the travel adapter to fold down to only 0.75 inch making it one of the slimmest travel adapters on the market unlike bulky traditional travel adapters which are often as thick as 3 inches.

“When traveling I'm not going to need every travel adapter under the sun so the AViiQ Slim travel adapter is the perfect accessory giving me the exact conversion I need for the destination without carrying extra unnecessary conversions in a bulky universal travel adapter,” says Alan Yeung, AViiQ Founder.

Travel adapters are an indispensable accessory when traveling so as part of AViiQ's commitment to designing beautiful travel accessories with smart functionality. The goal at AViiQ was to reduce the space taken up by traditional travel adapters so that a travel adapter can be easily carried anywhere and used easily without any complex parts. The unique design of the AViiQ Slim Travel Adapter allows it to fold out into a wall outlet adapter but then quickly and easily fold down to a super thin 3.25 x 2 x 0.75 inch adapter for storage and travel. This small form factor allows it to fit into laptop bags easily without the odd bulky round shape found in most traditional travel adapters which take up much more space and may cause damage to other valuable devices such as tablets or laptops when in in a laptop bag.

The AViiQ Slim Travel Adapters also feature a built in replaceable fuse which protects your valuable electronic devices from surges, offer additional value and safety which is so invaluable when traveling and having the security of knowing that all connected devices are always protected.

AViiQ plans to release more Slim Travel Adapters later this year including UK to US, US to Euro, and many more.

AViiQ Slim Travel Adapter comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, a full refund policy within 30 days of purchase and is available for $19.99 at http://www.AViiQ.com. ; For more information about this and the entire line of AViiQ products, contact PR representative Alan Yeung at alan(at)aviiq(dot)com

Find it at these online retail partners: AViiQ.com.

ABOUT AVIIQ

AViiQ adheres to the tenet that form should follow function. Founded to create consumer mobile electronic accessories that maximize productivity through enhanced functionality and high-end design, AViiQ offers the finest in function and style. Laptops revolutionized the computer world by adding the freedom of mobility and AViiQ transforms that freedom into power. For more information about AViiQ please visit http://www.AViiQ.com ;

For additional information on this and other AViiQ products, please contact AViiQ PR at alan(at)aviiq(dot)com or at (949) 515-8840. Follow us on http://www.facebook.com/aviiq for current social updates.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10360531.htm