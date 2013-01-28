Transforming the wine box - the greenest packaging to hit the wine industry

ICON Packaging's patented secondary use packaging system to be launched at the 2013 Unified Wine and Grape Symposium.

Icon Packaging sets out to transform the traditional wine box with its patented wine carrier that transforms into a fully functional and branded wine rack. Icon will be unveiling its latest designs at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium in Sacramento, CA on January 30th and 31st.

Icon has developed and patented this and other designs around the concept of secondary use packaging. "No longer is it merely about using green materials, but now it's also important to put a secondary use or function into packaging design. This is the next stage in packaging evolution," as Icon Packaging founder Jason Ivey points out.

Each wine rack can be customized with a winery's branding, and because it serves a secondary function, the branding lives on in customers' homes and offices.

Icon has received numerous design awards for this package and has developed dozens of versions based on the needs of its customers. There's even a version for food products like coffee and hot sauce.

"We're overwhelmed by the interest and inquiries that we've received," says Jason, "and we look forward to expanding our line in future. In the meantime, there's an entire wine industry that we plan to service."

Icon Packaging owns all of the equipment necessary to produce quantities from a single wine rack to a 50,000 piece order, and all Icon Wine Racks are designed and built in Southern California. For more information, you can visit: http://www.iconpackaging.com.

