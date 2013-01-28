CoreCommerce Offers Veterans, Police and Firefighters an Entrepreneurship Opportunity

CoreCommerce is offering a limited number of free online stores to veterans, police officers and firefighters to encourage entrepreneurship.

CoreCommerce, the leading e-commerce shopping cart solution, is giving away a limited number of free online stores to military veterans, firefighters and police officers now through the end of February. This initiative was launched to encourage entrepreneurship among those who selflessly serve and offer an opportunity to start their own e-commerce businesses. The first thirteen applicants who send in their story of entrepreneurship and meet the rule requirements will be awarded a free Pioneer plan store for an entire year.

By promoting entrepreneurship among those who serve, CoreCommerce hopes to encourage and equip veterans and public servants to pursue business. Vance Lawson, the Chief Operating Officer for CoreCommerce, remarked on the offer: “We honor our veterans and those who have served as police and firefighters and wanted give back to those who have given so much for us and our country. In a small way, this might help them get started on a new career or supplement their income during the transition from full time service to our country. We are excited to begin 2013 with this initiative.”

This special offer is receiving positive attention from local and national organizations who work with veterans. Judson Kaufman, Navy SEAL and co-founder of military staffing solution, ExBellum.com, agrees that veterans are an excellent fit for entrepreneurship. “Veterans are successful as entrepreneurs for a combination of reasons, such as the ability to take calculated risk and adapt with ease in dynamic environments. The military is excellent at teaching concepts essential to organization, management and mission accomplishment that translate very well into business.”

For more details, please visit http://corecommerce.com/veterans-contest to read rules and information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10359913.htm