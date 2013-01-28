Webrageous Develops Online Marketing Solution for Mobile Advertising Campaigns without a Mobile-Friendly Website

Webrageous has developed a quick and economic solution for PPC advertising clients who don't have the resources to develop a mobile website, but who do recognize the importance of advertising via the mobile network.

Pay per click management company, Webrageous, has developed a super-cool mobile advertising solution for companies who want to advertise via the mobile network on a budget.

The mobile network solution allows companies to generate conversions and increase sales from mobile device traffic, even if their websites are not mobile-device-friendly. The solution works for any company, in any industry and saves company time, resources and budget.

“The secret lies in the clever use of call extensions,” explained David Chapman, Director of Marketing at Webrageous.

“It became clear that a number of our clients were interested in utilizing the mobile advertising network in order to target possible clients / customers via their mobile devices towards the end of 2012, but the problem was that many of those clients had no extra budget for the development of mobile-friendly websites,” explained Mr. Chapman.

As most advertising management professionals will know, mobile device traffic that's sent to a website which has not been designed for mobile device navigation is a disaster. It's harder to navigate on a smaller screen and Internet users are less patient, which means that a mobile device website must be constructed to meet the specific needs of the users in order for conversions and sales to increase.

All this industry knowledge seems to be a thing of the past now, however, with Webrageous' ingenious and financially-friendly mobile network advertising solution.

“The answer lies in the use of Google AdWords call extensions,” explained Mr. Chapman. “The setup process is quick and simple.”

Webrageous' clients have started to reap the benefits of mobile network campaigns via Google AdWords without having to design mobile-friendly websites for their companies. The company follows the steps below to complete the entire process for some of its clients and has been able to meet advertiser needs without adding to the advertising costs of its clients either:

1. go to the “ad extensions” tab in your Google AdWords account manager

2. select “call extensions”

3. select “new extension”

4. select the “just phone number” option

5. hit the save button

6. set the operation of this extension to “just for smartphone devices”

7. select “call option only”

By putting this ad extension in place on the relevant Google AdWords advertisements that it manages for each of its interested clients, Webrageous managed to get a healthy number of new clients / customers to call the companies running these campaigns directly from their mobile devices.

The beauty of the solution is that each company advertising without a suitable website for the mobile advertising network is now still able to take advantage of the growing number of people who use mobile devices. The mobile network sales of some of Webrageous' clients have increased and there's no reason to doubt that these figures won't continue to rise throughout 2013.

For more information on the mobile network advertising solutions offered by the pay per click management team at Webrageous, contact David Chapman directly at 530-553-4111 or browse through the company's online advertising solutions by visiting the website at http://www.webrageous.com at any time.

