Slow Food Editore Releases Third Edition of Slow Wine Guide Mobile App

Progressive New Way of Evaluating Wines Now Available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch

Co-Editor Giancarlo Gariglio announced today the release of the third edition of the Slow Wine Guide app, now available for download on Apple's App Store. “Today's wine drinkers now have mobile, digital and downloadable access to all of the information in our 2013 Slow Wine Guide plus a list of over 750 restaurants and wine stores where wines reviewed in the guide can be purchased,” explained Mr. Gariglio. “The digital format is consistent with the progressive thinking behind the Slow Wine guide and the unique evaluation system we've created.”

The Slow Wine 2013 app is available for iOS devices, such as the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, for $8.99. It contains all contents of the paperback guide (including ratings of over 400 wineries and 3,000 wines) as well as new features that allow users to easily navigate and share information on the vast Italian heritage of people, vineyards and wines. “The latest app version has undergone an entire graphic restyling to make the use of it easier than ever,” added Gariglio's Co-Editor Fabio Giavedoni. “The app also allows users to find the closest carrier of the wines, take photos, rate the wines and share them with the user's network. The user can also find nearby Slow Wine wineries when traveling through Italy.”

The new edition of the Slow Wine app will debut on the Slow Wine US tour, which will be comprised of trade tastings followed by ticketed consumer tastings in New York (January 28th), Miami (January 30th) and San Francisco (February 4th). For information on each event, please visit the links below.

New York City- Afternoon Trade and Press Portion: slowwinevinitalynyc.eventbrite.com, Evening Consumer Portion: slowwinenyc2013.eventbrite.com

Miami- Afternoon Trade and Press Portion: slowwinevinitalymiami.eventbrite.com, Evening Consumer Portion: slowwinemiami2013.eventbrite.com

San Francisco- Afternoon Trade and Press Portion: slowwinesanfrancisco.eventbrite.com, Evening Consumer Portion: slowwinesf2013.eventbrite.com

For a demo version of the app please contact Alessandro Boga at aboga(at)colangelopr(dot)com.

About Slow Wine

The Slow Wine Guide, published by Slow Food Editore (the publishing arm of Slow Food Italy**) adopts a new approach to wine criticism and looks at a variety of factors to evaluate wineries in their entirety, taking into consideration the wine quality, typicity and adherence to terroir, value for money, environmental sensitivity and ecologically sustainable viticultural practices.

**Slow Food Italy is the Italian national branch of Slow Food International, a global grassroots organization that envisions a world in which all people can access and enjoy food that is good for them, good for those who grow it and good for the planet. A non-profit member-supported association, Slow Food was founded in Italy in 1989 to counter the rise of fast food and fast life, the disappearance of local food traditions and to encourage people to be aware about the food they eat, where it comes from, how it tastes and how our food choices affect the rest of the world.

