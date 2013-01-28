BloodHub Survey Results Show Outstanding End User Satisfaction

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center measures hospital user satisfaction; results exceed expectations

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from its first user satisfaction survey of BloodHub, the Center's online ordering and blood supply chain solution. MVRBC's primary focus was on quantifying ease of use as a primary measure of user acceptance.

The results were clear:



A near-perfect 98.4% of users reported that BloodHub was easy to use for ordering blood products.

Equally impressive, 96.7% of users agreed that BloodHub was an improvement over the previous supply management solution.

Since June 2012, Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) has been using BloodHub, the industry's newest online ordering and blood supply management solution. All hospitals served by MVRBC order blood and manage their inventory of blood components through a single, integrated online portal. Of the 80 hospitals surveyed, 76% submitted a response.

Benefits to hospital users include fewer errors, improved communication, increased staff productivity and greater visibility of key quality metrics including order turnaround time and order fill rates.

MVRBC's Vice President for Business Development, Nancy Kelting, is encouraged with the survey results: “We had anecdotal evidence of our customers' satisfaction with BloodHub and know customers use it successfully every day – even for STAT and time sensitive orders. While we had good reason to expect a positive response, it has been nice to see our optimism validated by the survey results."

BloodHub co-Founder Michael Pandelakis was equally pleased with the survey's outcome. "These results endorse our quality centric development process that sweats the details," said Pandelakis. "Ease of use is the ultimate acid test. Users do not differentiate between error free code, intuitive navigation or fast performance. It's a gut level response - the site either flows or it doesn't. MVRBC's survey validates our vision and efforts.”

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) is the exclusive provider of blood products and services to 87 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. The Blood Center is based in Davenport, Iowa, where MVRBC's testing, processing and primary distribution center handles more than 250,000 units of blood components each year. To learn more about MVRBC, visit http://www.bloodcenter.org.

BloodHub is focused on delivering high quality, web enabled applications for the blood industry. In careers that span 20 years, the company's founders have worked exclusively on software for the blood transfusion industry and have started and grown three successful companies. Together and individually, they have written or managed applications that span the entire blood management process from recruitment and collections to manufacturing, testing and distribution. For additional information on BloodHub, visit http://www.bloodhub.com.