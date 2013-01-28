Dream On: Carousel Designs Introduces Eight New Crib Bedding Collections for 2013

Carousel Designs' newest bedding collections incorporate stylish new prints, luxurious details and high-quality fabrics.

Carousel Designs, the premium nursery bedding and décor company, announces the launch of eight new signature crib bedding collections. Featuring stylish new prints, luxurious details and high-quality fabrics, the new designs allow parents to create their dream nursery with complete ensembles, or update current baby rooms with an array of new separately-sold linens and décor accessories.

Carousel Designs' new baby bedding prints include the sophisticated whimsy of Pink Animal Parade ($41 - $137), the striking elegance of Ritzy Baby ($27 - $142), the traditional tranquility of Summer Garden ($27 - $137), the citrus-infused graphic punch of Lime Charades ($27 - $147) and Bella ($27 - $137) the old-world charm of Juliet ($27 - $142), and the clean, modern appeal of Navy Waves ($27 - $147) and Pink & Gray Chevron ($27 - $167).

To provide parents with everything needed to create a polished, pulled-together nursery on any budget, Carousel Designs' new prints are available in coordinating sheeting, bumpers, blankets and accent pillows, as well as correlating changing pads, high chair pads, diaper stackers, lamp shades, mobiles, gliders, and more. All crib bedding collections can be viewed at: http://www.babybedding.com/crib-bedding.

Carousel Designs also helps parents visualize the rooms during the design process, as well as avoid costly mistakes, with their innovative online design tools. The Nursery Designer allows parents to create their own crib bedding from a selection of custom fabrics, while the new Drape Designer helps parents finish off the look with custom drapery.

Carousel Designs has amassed an impressive celebrity following, counting Shonda Rhimes, Jason Bateman and stylist Anya Sarre among its clientele. In addition, the company has been a long-time sponsor and supporter of Operation Shower, a non-profit organization that hosts baby showers for military spouses to ease the burden of deployment, and has surprised countless expecting military families with their dream nurseries.

For more information on Carousel Designs, please visit http://www.babybedding.com.

About Carousel Designs

Georgia-based Carousel Designs, a contemporary and trend setting leader in the baby bedding industry, was founded in 1988. For more than 24 years, Carousel Designs has manufactured high quality baby bedding, toddler, twin and full/queen size bedding and nursery décor. Carousel Designs is the only baby bedding company that allows parents to design and create their own virtual nursery online with their Nursery Designer, a unique, interactive design tool. The company also offers more than 100 pre-designed ready to ship crib bedding collections and more than 300 fabrics to choose from in a range of versatile styles. For more information visit http://www.babybedding.com.

