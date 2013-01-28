Corporate Services, Providers of TrakQuip and RTMS, Premier Equipment and Rental Management Software Solutions, Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is Excited to be Exhibiting at This Year's World of Concrete (WOC), February 5th - 8th in Las Vegas

Corporate Services, LLC, providers of the TrakQuip and RTMS, equipment and rental management software solutions, is excited to be exhibiting at this year's World of Concrete (WOC), February 5th -8th in Las Vegas, and can be found in Booth # C4129.

At the show, Corporate Services will be featuring TrakQuip which is used by small and large construction companies and the companies that rent equipment to them; suppliers of durable medical equipment, such as beds, IV stands and heart monitoring devices; oilfield service companies; and any other industry that rents or manages assets.

"One of the software's biggest advantages is it gives the customer a more detailed picture of its assets,” says Bob Dosser, Executive Vice President. "The customers know, among other things, what they have, where it is, who has it, how it's being used, if it's being used, and who's breaking it."

“Some clients even use the software to track their workers, which allows them to more accurately bill their time,” said Dosser.

“One large construction company, with offices throughout the country, cut its tool department costs by $11 million a year with the software,” said Michael Saint, Corporate Services' President. “Before the company began tracking assets, each piece of equipment was assigned a cost as a percentage of overhead.”

“Every one of our clients has found a way to make themself unique in the marketplace,” Saint said. “As a result, they can't go buy a shrink-wrapped package that will do what it is they do.” Corporate Services fills the gap between the traditional products and what its clients need.”

About Corporate Services, LLC

Since 1993 Corporate Services, LLC has provided premier equipment and rental software solutions. Corporate Services' solutions – TrakQuip™, a multiple industry solution, and RTMS, an Oilfield Rental Tool solution – can be enhanced to fit any business' operational needs and integrate seamlessly with leading accounting packages and other business-critical applications. For more information, please visit http://www.corpservice.com.

