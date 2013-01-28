HigherVisibility.com One of PromotionWorld's Top 10 SEO Companies for January 2013

PromotionWorld recently released its latest list of search engine marketing (SEM) awards, and included HigherVisibility.com on its Top 10 list of the best SEO companies for January 2013.

PromotionWorld recently released its latest list of search engine marketing (SEM) awards, and included HigherVisibility.com on its Top 10 list of the best SEO companies for January 2013. The criteria for being included in the Top 10 SEO provider list include factors like the SEO company's website popularity, SEO package diversity, quality of customer service, range of services offered, and value for customers.

PromotionWorld's SEM awards also reflect the recipients' contributions to the search engine marketing community.

“This award clearly shows the high regard that our peers in the SEO field have for HigherVisibility,” says David McElveen, HigherVisibility's Managing Partner. “We truly do our best to not only offer the highest quality and most value to each and every one of our SEO customers, but to also educate people about SEO – and it's great to be recognized for that.”

With so much competition for customers, businesses in virtually all industries have discovered the importance of having their web pages appear as high as possible in the search engine results for certain keywords – preferably on the first page of results, since about 95% of users won't click to the second page of search results. Search engine optimization is an absolute must for companies that want to attract as many potential customers as possible to their websites – but keeping up with Google's ever-shifting algorithms and the most up-to-date SEO best practices is difficult to do when you also have a business to run. That's why many companies and organizations turn to SEO professionals like HigherVisibility for help in boosting their search engine rankings.

HigherVisibility, which is based in Memphis, Tennessee, opened its doors in 2007 as an SEO provider for local businesses. Since then, the company has expanded its reach by leaps and bounds. HigherVisibility still serves Memphis businesses that are looking to SEO for an edge over their local competition, but now also works with clients across the country – from small businesses to enterprise corporations.

Besides search engine optimization, HigherVisibility also offers a variety of related services such as website design, pay per click marketing, email marketing, and social media marketing. HigherVisibility also provides specialty SEO services such as SEO for ecommerce and SEO for franchises.

“Every quote we put together is unique and tailored to the clients, since we do work with so many different sizes and types of business customers – with SEO budgets of all sizes – and we provide so many kinds of SEO services,” says Andy Garner. “We really focus on making sure our customers get the best results they possibly can with the search engines, both in the short term and in the long run.”

About HigherVisibility

Founded in 2007, HigherVisibility has worked with many clients from small businesses to enterprise customers, both locally and nationwide. HigherVisibility has quickly grown to be one of America's leading Internet marketing companies, offering services from Search Engine Optimization and pay per click marketing to social media marketing and website design. Whatever your internet marketing or SEO needs, HigherVisibility's mission is to provide “Valuable Solutions with Visible Results” – and we pride ourselves on doing just that.

