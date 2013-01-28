Lone Star Delivers 54% Revenue Growth in 2012

For more than seven years, Lone Star has delivered 50%+ revenue growth by enabling clients to consistently improve performance, reduce risk and reduce cost.

Dallas, TX (1/10/13) Lone Star, internationally recognized in business and technology decision support, modeling, and simulation, and a provider of advisory services addressing highly complex client issues announces another year of strong performance, once again achieving significant revenue growth.

For more than seven years, Lone Star has delivered 50%+ revenue growth and 2012 was no exception. Lone Star uses its powerful TruNavigator™ decision analysis engine, plus other unique tools, best-in-class datasets and processes to provide reliable answers to its clients most complex problems. This performance has enabled clients to consistently deliver improved performance, reduced risk and reduced cost simultaneously.

“Our successful commitment to delivering improved operational performance, cost savings and risk reduction for our clients is the core of what is driving our growth”, said Steve Roemerman, CEO of Lone Star. “Because clients trust us to help address some of their most complex and difficult issues, we see many opportunities for growth with our existing clients and new clients who see the substantial improvements others have made.”

“The launch of our new Price To Win offering was an important contributor to this year's results”, said Mathew Bowers, Vice President of Corporate Development. “Price To Win will also play a significant role in meeting 2013's aggressive plan – continuing the record growth we have been enjoying.”

Responding to the fiscal challenges in Washington many agencies are seeking high quality business case analysis (BCA) and business modeling and simulation that enable them to deliver improved capability and lower cost and risk. In the same environment, corporate clients want to improve their strategic positioning driven by high quality analysis and tactically through Price-to-Win assessments on critical “must win” programs.

Lone Star has built a strong reputation with its clients for delivering insightful analysis, advice and support that leads to improved operational performance, monetary savings and risk reduction. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Lone Star has gained international recognition for its decision analysis and business modeling, by providing advisory services that address a client's most complex, mission critical challenges. Lone Star's roots lie in the development, fielding and support of complex technologies and programs for the Department of Defense and commercial enterprises in the telecommunications and technology markets.

