Inclusive Innovation in Action: New DuPont Innovation Center Launched in Geneva

DuPont today opened its 10th Innovation Center, the second center in the Europe Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) region. The Geneva Innovation Center is housed in the existing site of the European Technical Center (ETC) in Meyrin, just outside Geneva. It will provide a unique experience and environment for collaboration with customers, government, academia and business partners in Switzerland and across Europe, as more than 2,500 customers visit annually the ETC in Geneva.

Customers, academics and research partners, including senior leaders from major international companies, attended the opening ceremony today along with DuPont leaders Mark P. Vergnano, executive vice president and Ian Hudson, president Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Innovation Center is housed within the ETC, which has been at the forefront of research and technical innovation for more than 20 years, focusing on application development for various industries, like automotive, cosmetics, industrial and food packaging, construction and sporting goods. The goal of the new Innovation Center is to leverage the power of DuPont's global network and give customers access to DuPont's 9,500 scientists and engineers around the world via interactive on-site and remote video conferencing.

“As a science company, we believe innovation is an inclusive process. Connecting our scientists and customers in Geneva to our broader scientist network around the world will help accelerate the innovation rate, redefine existing products and open new market segments,” said Vergnano while residing over the opening of the Geneva Innovation Center. “Science-powered innovation is the engine that drives DuPont. Together with our partners, we are applying our vast range of scientific expertise and knowledge to address some of the world's most complex problems in the areas of food, energy and protection.”

The Geneva DuPont Innovation Center is a state-of-the-art space with distinct areas for collaboration and innovation. The innovation space illustrates the latest company technology offerings, applications and industry trends. The collaboration space is designed for holding meetings between company clients and partners around the globe.

“Today more than ever, Geneva is playing a pivotal role in innovation for DuPont,” said Simone Arizzi, Science and Innovation EMEA director. “Since more than 20 years ago, the European Technical Center has been working on application development based on a collaborative approach. With the Geneva Innovation Center we are further expanding the innovation capabilities of the European Technical Center by providing our customers easy access and effective linkages to DuPont's 9,500 scientists and engineers around the world.”

This is the tenth Innovation Center for DuPont and the second for the EMEA region. Other Innovation Centers have been opened recently in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, India, Brazil, Mexico, United States and Russia. Another is planned for Turkey in early 2013. To learn more about DuPont's Innovation Centers visit our website at http://www.innovationcenter.dupont.com.

DuPont DD has been bringing world-class science and engineering to the global marketplace in the form of innovative products, materials, and services since 1802. The company believes that by collaborating with customers, governments, NGOs, and thought leaders we can help find solutions to such global challenges as providing enough healthy food for people everywhere, decreasing dependence on fossil fuels, and protecting life and the environment. For additional information about DuPont and its commitment to inclusive innovation, please visit http://www.dupont.com.

