Medisato Hits 500,000 Visitors in Only 4 Months - Global-Optimization The Key To Viral Success

Site reaches 500,000 new users per month in first quarter as language support creates worldwide groundswell

In a rapidly globalizing world, the diversity of language has proven less of an obstacle for those privileged enough to speak native English. This has caused many English-speaking businesses to be slow in supporting other languages, but Medisato.com has given a compelling case to do so, with traffic figures increasing exponentially as a result of their extensive language support strategy.

The site contains medical conditions, diseases, illnesses and terminology in over thirty languages so far, with plans to add more languages in the near future. The most popular version of the site so far has been Medisato Germany, where users have become fans of the site for its accurate and easily comprehensible descriptions of detailed health information.

Medisato have shown that there is a hungry market out there willing to take advantages of services based further afield when put in terms they can understand. A spokesperson for Medisato explained, “We have shown that for internet users around the world, the internet is not yet as comprehensive a tool as it has proven to be for English speakers. By providing this information in over thirty languages, we are filling significant niches in the international market, and it's paying dividends.”

The site launched in September 5th 2012, and reached the 500,000 users per month milestone on December 30th 2012.

“At first we only had a few other languages, but we were astonished by the uptake,” the spokesperson explained, “We soon realized that if it was catching on in one foreign language, it would do the same for another, so we continued to develop rapidly, and the users came flooding in. There are a lot of things we English-speakers take for granted, but after our experience, I don't imagine language support will be one of them for much longer.”

About Medisato: Medisato solves a longstanding problem on the internet by making health information available to those who don't speak English. In the majority of cases, many diseases are being described for the first time ever in that language online. This readily available resource is proving immensely popular worldwide. Log on to find out why: http://medisato.com/

This press release was written and distributed on behalf of Medisato by Brand Outreach, an online brand management agency that helps businesses grow and protect their online brand.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367464.htm