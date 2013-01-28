Eye Paint MyDIARY by Curious Hat™ Now Available on Apple App Store

MyDIARY is the latest addition to the hugely popular Eye Paint app series

San Francisco, CA, January 28, 2013 - Curious Hat Inc.™ (http://www.curioushat.com), a new provider of interactive and educational mobile applications, is delighted to announce the availability of Eye Paint MyDIARY, the latest addition to their popular Eye Paint app series.

The Eye Paint series offers children the unique opportunity to create amazing illustrations alongside world-renowned artists. Through exploration and ingenuity, children are able to add their personal touch to a range of wacky illustrations, making them their own.

Founded in January 2012, Curious Hat produces innovative educational mobile applications for iPhone and iPad for curious kids and explorers from 3 to 9yrs. The Curious Hat apps focus on the importance of engaging children with the environment, allowing them to express their creativity and sense of exploration.

Eye Paint MyDIARY is available in English, Italian and Japanese, and features the illustrations and animations of Japanese Artist, Mitsue Haya (http://www.mitsuehaya.com). It follows Eye Paint Halloween and most recently, Eye Paint Animals, which has been downloaded by over 40K users since its release in November 2012. Eye Paint Monsters, which was initially released as Eye Paint Halloween, is currently also scheduled for release later this month, with new graphics from Italian artist, Francesco Chiacchio.

Eye Paint uses the mobile device's camera to capture colors, patterns and textures to interactively fill areas in the drawings with an organic range of shades, textures and features, such as flowers or grass, a piece of furniture or even fur. The final result is a unique piece of art. Eye Paint is colorful, animated and extremely easy to use - even for very young children.

"Children are exposed to visual stimulation from a very early age, so it plays a crucial role in their development,” said Curious Hat Creative Director, Nadia Andreini. “The Eye Paint series introduces children to the illustrations of a wide range of international artists, and their unique styles. With Eye Paint MyDIARY, we are delighted to introduce the amazing Mitsue Haya and her charming illustrations, which follow the adventures of a range of cute characters who find themselves in unusual daily situations - with some unexpected surprises! The animations encourage children to interact with the characters, and to find out what's hiding in each picture.”

MyDIARY artist, Mitsue Haya, said: "What struck me immediately about the Eye Paint series is that it uses visual language to engage children in an active way. Children are encouraged to think and explore the world around them, taking them beyond the confines of the screen. The creativity of children is boundless. It is our task as adults to foster and develop this."

“Our goal is to develop a range of apps which share content, and which can be used by kids to extend their educational and discovery experiences through the use of mobile devices,” said Curious Hat CTO, Erwan Maigret. “Over the coming months, we will be launching further apps in multiple areas (mathematics, words, travel, creation...) to offer a complete suite of activities, which encourage kids and parents to interact with each other.”

Availability of Eye Paint MyDIARY:

Eye Paint MyDIARY is now available as a Universal app on the Apple App Store at $0.99. To download the application, visit: https://itunes.apple.com/app/eyepaint-mydiary/id594279842.

For further information on Curious Hat and the other Curious Hat apps (including Color Vacuum and PHLIP), visit: http://www.curioushat.com, http://itunes.com/apps/curioushat, or contact:

info (at) curioushat (dot) com.

About Curious Hat (http://www.curioushat.com)

Curious Hat is a provider of interactive and educational mobile applications that stimulate children to interact with the real world. These apps are not games, but rather discovery tools aimed at energizing kids to play, create, invent, explore and learn in enjoyable ways without the limitations of set parameters. Promoting self-exploration, Curious Hat encourages the use of mobile devices as tools for child/parent interaction through the introduction of the inventive and fantastical world of their fictitious muse, Professor Vapori, as well as through a range of other exciting applications.

Curious Hat is the brainchild of Luca Prasso and Erwan Maigret, both of whom are parents and seasoned professionals from the feature film production and software development industries. Their past film work, includes DreamWorks Animation's ‘Shrek' film series, ‘Madagascar', ‘Kung Fu Panda', ‘How to Train Your Dragon' and ‘Over the Hedge'. The Curious Hat team is also composed of an international network of experts in graphic design and visual arts led by Creative Director, Nadia Andreini. Together, they are collaborating on projects that combine visually compelling design with truly innovative uses of mobile technologies.

Curious Hat apps result from an intensive research and development program with education professionals, parents and children. They are created for and tested by kids (and adults), from inception through to their public release. The Curious Hat products have no advertising banners or in app purchases, to ensure a safe and fun experience for children.

