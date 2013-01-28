All New Stunt Buxx Viral Media Marketplace Launches At The Hottest Super Bowl Party in Vancouver

Super Bowl XVIII Champion Mitch Berger, FHM & Maxim Model Bambi Lashell, and Controversial Sports Radio Voice Dave Pratt will be hosting ‘The Hottest Super Bowl Party in Vancouver' at the newly renovated ‘The Ticket Kitchen & Bar'

Stunt Buxx Viral Media Marketplace previously released a basic version of their viral media game on July 1st, 2012 and quickly built an enthusiastic and loyal following of over 20,000 fans, many of which responded with videos to the site's quirky challenges in hopes of winning cash and prizes from their sponsors.

“With viral media, you hope to illicit an emotional response out of the viewer. With our limited release, we focused on getting a laugh. Now with our new platform, we have expanded our challenge categories so you can challenge your friends or other users to just about anything, including Art & Design, Science & Tech, and Sport & Skill to name a few, in order to reach a wider audience and expand interest levels,” reports Chief Operating Officer, Rita Bennett.

After testing a development link that Stunt Buxx sent to us for review, it became clear quickly, that this new version of Stunt Buxx was indeed looking for much more than a laugh.

The new functionality gives the user full control to make challenges, take challenges, share challenges, and participate in a weekly leader-board where points the user has collected every week translates into cash and some cool promotions from sponsors.

For advertisers, if you run branded contests or customer based challenges, which are all the rage for brands today, Stunt Buxx has developed a simple but robust Enterprise level tool for running viral media contests, including full cashier functionality allowing the advertiser to add incentives like cash, prizes, and social share promotions received when users share their content.

“Sure, we bring gamification to the world of viral media, and that's really cool, but it's also a contest and open innovation platform for advertisers.” Says Bennett.

So why launch on Super Bowl Sunday?

The spokesperson for the company is the most decorated Canadian to win a Super Bowl, two-time Pro Bowl selection, and the only punter to be named to the All-Madden Team, Mitch Berger.

“I don't claim to be some Internet Technology guru, but spending my career in the NFL, and especially in clutch situations, I understand the nature of a challenge, and that appealed to me. I've never backed down from a challenge. It's in my DNA. Your only limit is your imagination. With Stunt Buxx, you can challenge the world to just about anything. This is very exciting.'” Reports Berger.

The event poster on their Facebook Page is asking for guests to show up at 12pm noon to mingle with celebrity hosts, and Bud Light Girls at their tailgate meet and greet party including a special LIVE Stunt Buxx Challenge.

Marilyn Scott, the Marketing & Events Coordinator for ‘The Ticket Kitchen & Bar' told us that they will have two premier DJ's in Vancouver playing all day – DJ's Mary Mac and Chris Rockwell, and sponsors will be giving away cash, trips, an iPad, and a host of other really cool prizes.

As for the special LIVE Stunt Buxx Challenge, Berger chimed in. ‘'All I'm saying is, I'm the chef, and yes, it's an eating challenge. Better fasten those taste buds!”

The Baltimore Ravens will be challenging the San Francisco 49érs in New Orleans Sunday, Feb. 3rd at 3:30pm (PST) in Super Bowl XLVII - Call and reserve your table now - 604-694-2467

