Host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show Jon Stewart Coming to DPAC, Durham Performing Arts Center; An Evening with Jon Stewart March 2, 2013

January 28, 2013 (Durham, NC) — America's most respected political satirist Jon Stewart will be coming to DPAC, Durham Performing Arts Center, on March 2, 2013.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, February 2 at 10am:



Online at DPACnc.com

DPAC Ticket Center: 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

Ticketmaster.com / Ticketmaster Charge by phone at 800.745.3000

Friends of DPAC members may place their orders on February 1. Joining Friends of DPAC is free, and you can register at http://www.DPACnc.com/friendofdpac.

"Jon Stewart performs just a few shows each year, and we're excited for Triangle comedy fans to have this chance to see one of the biggest stars we have ever hosted. Since opening in 2008, DPAC has become famous for one-of-a-kind live events and it's a testament to Triangle audiences that these big shows now make the Triangle a top stop on their tours," said Bob Klaus, GM of DPAC.

Jon Stewart is one of America's top social and comedic voices. Over 13 years, Stewart has redefined political satire in American culture from his anchor chair on Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

To date, Stewart and The Daily Show have received 40 Emmy® Award nominations and won 16, including the longest streak in Emmy® history for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series (9 consecutive wins). In 2001, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart received the prestigious Peabody Award for excellence in its “Indecision 2000” campaign coverage and again in 2005 for “Indecision 2004.” The show has also been honored by the Television Critics Association for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information; winning over traditional news shows in the category.

Stewart is also a best-selling author. In 2004, Warner Books published America (The Book): A Citizen's Guide to Democracy Inaction which immediately topped The New York Times Best Seller List; the audiobook received a Grammy® award, for Best Comedy Album. His latest book, Earth (The Book): A Visitor's Guide to the Human

Race also debuted at #1 on The New York Times Best Seller List.

