CIOsynergy Announces ViaWest as Official Sponsor for Dallas Enterprise IT Event

Cloud computing, hosting and information technology leader ViaWest delivers enterprise IT efficiency and reliability

CIOsynergy, a provider of thought-leading conferences, today announces ViaWest's participation at the CIOsynergy event on January 31, 2013, in downtown Dallas, Texas. ViaWest is one of the largest privately held data center, cloud computing and managed service providers in North America.

“We are thrilled to have ViaWest at CIOsynergy Dallas. As a leading provider of IT infrastructure services to enterprises, ViaWest's presence will provide event attendees with an additional layer of industry insights and thought leadership,” says Patrick Mason, Director of Communications and Marketing at CIOsynergy.

“We believe strongly in supporting our customers,” explains John Greenwood, ViaWest's Regional VP of Sales and General Manager for Texas. “ViaWest is sponsoring CIOsynergy because for us, it's absolutely critical to partner closely with the IT leaders of companies to better understand their business challenges and to deliver targeted solutions that help them operate more securely and efficiently. Working in close partnership with our customers has been the best way for us to stay tuned-in and on-the-mark.”

CIOsynergy Dallas is an exclusive opportunity for leading local CIO and IT executives to network and brainstorm about how best to solve business challenges in a rich and resource-filled environment. The program's agenda is filled with CIO-specific panels addressing the direction of enterprise IT and security and the implementation of critical solutions to keep enterprises operating efficiently.

Jeff Taylor, founder of Monster.com will deliver the keynote address at CIOsynergy Dallas. The afternoon's agenda is also filled with several CIO panels, moderated by Scott Shuster, ABC News foreign correspondent, producer of NPR's All Things Considered and consulting editor for The McGraw-Hill Companies and BusinessWeek.

Open to Fortune 500 and mid-market enterprises, CIOsynergy's events gather senior executives from the office of the CIO, including Directors, VPs, Chief Architects, CTOs and CIOs.

For more information or to participate in CIOsynergy Dallas, visit http://viawest.CIOdallas.com, or contact Araceli Delgado, Project Coordinator at aracelid (at) ciosynergy (dot) com or 1-847-278-2213 ext. 899.

About CIOsynergy

CIOsynergy provides a platform that brings together the thought leaders of IT through events that incorporate face-to-face meeting opportunities, panel discussions, think tanks and keynotes, and C-suite networking programs.

Previous events have attracted C-suite leaders from companies such as Wal-Mart, Salesforce, Home Depot, Bank of America, Forbes Media, Wells Fargo, Shell, Allstate, Farm, Career Education Corp, Pepsi, Sara Lee, Kraft, BP, Loyola University, Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic, and Walgreens.

The company operations nationwide and has previously partnered with sponsors such as IBM, 3com, VMware, Unisys, Hitachi, Oracle, SunGard, Dell, Google, Amazon, and HTC among 100's more.

About ViaWest

ViaWest is one of the largest privately held data center service providers in North America. They provide colocation, complex hosting, cloud and managed services to businesses of all sizes nationwide. ViaWest owns and operates 24 enterprise-class data center facilities in Colorado, Texas, Oregon, Utah, and Nevada, delivering high-quality, flexible solutions designed to support customers' unique business needs. For additional information on ViaWest, please visit http://www.viawest.com or call 1-877-448-9378. Follow ViaWest on LinkedIn, Twitter or visit their YouTube channel.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366700.htm