SUPER BOWL XLVII: Redhook, Dan Patrick to Introduce Audible Ale in New Orleans

Redhook Brewery, in partnership with sports broadcasting icon Dan Patrick, announced today that they will introduce their newest beer, Audible Ale, with a special event featuring Dan before Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

Redhook and Dan Patrick teamed up with the goal of brewing the ultimate craft beer for watching sports. Official craft beer of The Dan Patrick Show, Redhook began working on the beer with Dan and his in-studio team, The Danettes, earlier this year when they visited Redhook's Portsmouth, NH brewery. From the very beginning, the beer has been a collaboration, with Dan and The Danettes giving input on everything from the beer recipe to the design of the packaging and tap handle. Check out the unveiling of the Audible tap handle on The Dan Patrick Show here.

Mild amber in color, Audible Ale is brewed for crushability with lots of flavor. A light to medium body and modest Cascade hop aroma give the beer overall balance, with a clean finish that makes you want to reach for another. Audible Ale weighs in at ABV 4.7% and IBU 22.

“We worked closely with Dan to nail the recipe and we're stoked with the result. This beer was brewed to be crushable enough to reach for another – without taking you out of the game before halftime, and that's just where we landed.” says Redhook's Director of Brewing, Matt Licklider.

Dan Patrick is equally excited. “Marconi award? So what? Sports Emmy? So what? Sportscaster of the Year? So what? I have my own freaking beer and a tap handle that's a microphone. Ball game!”

In addition to Audible Ale, Redhook announced they will be unveiling the Redhook Ultimate Mobile ManCave, which contains all the essentials a sports lover needs for game day, including a Coby 39” High-Definition Television, perfect for the ultimate sports lover to watch the big game, a Nostalgia Electrics kegerator, one-year supply of Field Trip Beef Jerky, one year subscriptions to Sports Illustrated and Playboy, tons of Redhook swag and more. Redhook fans will have many opportunities to win the Redhook Ultimate Mobile ManCave through a series of events to be listed on Redhook's website and social media channels.

Redhook was born out of the energy and spirit of the early 80's in the heart of Seattle. While the term didn't exist at the time, Redhook became one of America's first “craft” breweries. From a modest start in a former transmission shop in the Seattle neighborhood of Ballard, to the current breweries in Woodinville, WA and Portsmouth, NH, Redhook has become one of America's most recognized craft breweries. While Redhook has “grown up” during the past 30 years, one thing has never changed – Redhook is still brewing great beers like ESB, Long Hammer IPA, and seasonal brews. Most importantly, Redhook has fun doing it. Redhook beers are available both on draught and in bottles around the country. For more information, visit http://www.redhook.com.

Dan Patrick is one of America's most legendary sports journalists and a revered member of the national media industry. In 2012, Patrick won the prestigious Radio Marconi for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year, recognizing him as radio's outstanding personality. In August 2009, the Dan Patrick Radio Show began simulcasting live on DIRECTV's Audience Network and since October 2012 began simulcasting on the NBC Sports Network cable channel. Prior to the Dan Patrick Show, he was at ESPN for 18 years, most notably recognized for his many years as co-host of SportsCenter. In 1998, he received a Sports Emmy Award, followed by the 2000 National Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association

In addition to The Dan Patrick Show, Patrick can be seen on NBC's Football Night in America, and is a Senior Writer for Sports Illustrated, writing a weekly column for the magazine.

