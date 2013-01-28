Joe Kane Productions Re-releases "Digital Video Essentials HD Basics" Blu-ray Edition, a Comprehensive Tool for Home Theater Calibration

Just in time for the peak TV-watching season, home theater industry legend Joe Kane returns with a region free re-release of his important calibration tool for home theater systems.

Scenic Labs, LLC, in cooperation with Joe Kane Productions, announces the re-release of Joe Kane Productions' Digital Video Essentials: HD Basics on Blu-ray disc. Designed to benefit home theater novices and aficionados alike, HD Basics was created by Joe Kane, one of the world's leading home theater experts. The comprehensive disc provides easy-to-use calibration tests and setup instructions for getting the most out of your home theater and offers valuable background information on today's high definition systems.

The region-free edition has been painstakingly rebuilt from the original master for identical operation and function to the original pressing. HD Basics retails for $39.95 and is available from major online retailers under the new UPC 799975010014 and directly from Scenic Labs at http://www.sceniclabs.com/DVE.

Jason Rosenfeld, President of Scenic Labs, says “If you watch TV, your life has been touched by the expertise of Joe Kane, and he's imparted his decades of experience into this disc. HD Basics is the most comprehensive calibration tool because it goes beyond the ‘how' of calibration, and gives the end user an understanding of ‘why' these settings work the way they do."

"The original pressing of the disc was in limited supply, and had been hard-to-find for years, so we worked with Joe Kane Productions to bring HD Basics back as a region-free edition. Users around the world rely on the integrity of the signals and reference material, so we had to unearth the original master, which had gone missing, and ensure that everything was faithful to the original pressing. Even JKP's hallmark RGB color filter was sourced from the original manufacturer. We are pleased with the result. And just as we were re-releasing this important work, Joe Kane was named to 'CE Pro's Most Influential People of the Past 20 Years'. Joe is the real deal."

The HD Basics “Setting Up My HDTV” section includes six essential calibration test patterns that can dramatically improve a high definition image after only a few minutes of use. Simple audio instructions allow the user to follow along until the optimal settings are achieved. The “Advanced Video Test Patterns” section includes many of the test patterns found in the Professional version of DVE while other parts of the program contain a trove of background materials on how home theater works. Also included, you'll find an audio commentary track recorded by Joe Kane, describing what to look for in the demonstration materials, and Allen Daviau, (cinematographer for E.T., Empire of the Sun, and more), on color grading film for high definition presentation.

Joe Kane, CEO of Joe Kane Productions and creator of HD Basics, says, “A big part of our ability to tell a story in all of its detail is being able to take full advantage of the video canvas on which it is created. Important parts of our stories will be lost to viewers if their displays at home don't closely match what we used to create the content. This is HD Basics."

