Oldcastle® Architectural to Exhibit at World of Concrete

Feb. 5-8 Trade Show to Reintroduce New Products, Branding and Positioning

Oldcastle® Architectural, the largest producer of concrete masonry products in North America, will be in full force at the 2013 World of Concrete show February 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nev., featuring new product demonstrations, hands-on competitions and prizes.

Oldcastle is exhibiting in World of Concrete's Masonry Veneer Live! section, where key industry stakeholders—installers, masons, manufacturers and designers—unite to help foster the growth of the masonry industry's fastest-growing product segment. Masonry Veneer Live includes products such as cast stone, brick, adhered masonry and natural stone.

“Veneers are gaining increased recognition as a preferred solution to cladding and accent needs, and World of Concrete's new Masonry Veneer Live section is an ideal forum for educating the building community on the beauty, durability and efficiency offered by this product category,” said Peter Kreel, NE EnduraMax sales representative.

“We're looking forward to this chance to talk with our colleagues in the industry to update them on what's new at Oldcastle,” said Octavia Anderson, Oldcastle marketing manager. “Our masonry products have gone through a lot of change in the past year, the introduction of our Artisan Masonry Stone Veneers™ line, the renaming of EnduraMax™ wall systems, and our refocus on application. It's going to be an exciting show for Oldcastle.”

Oldcastle and the Masonry Veneer Live! section are located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas.

Hospitality Event

Oldcastle invites show attendees to a cocktail hour on opening night Tuesday, February 5 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Oldcastle's booth MVD01. Visitors will have the opportunity to view products from Oldcastle companies, Trenwyth™ Industries, Artisan Masonry Stone Veneers™, EnduraMax™ and Quik-Brik®.

Product Demonstrations and Prizes

Oldcastle will conduct product demonstrations daily, including:

How to Install Trenwyth™ Trendstone Plus®

Trendstone Plus is a complete solution for filled and polished groundstone masonry units. Trendstone Plus is a pre-finished, architectural concrete masonry unit with one-step installation, a maintenance-free finish, and easy-to-clean surface with the look of smooth terrazzo finish.

The EnduraMax™ Challenge

EnduraMax is a complete system for reaching beyond the surface by adding energy-saving insulation and built-in moisture protection. This easy-to-install system is the perfect fit for a timed competition. The demonstration/challenge will include a 15-minute training then opponents are challenged to see who can install EnduraMax the fastest. Prizes will be provided to the fastest install, including a Kindle Fire.

How to Install Thin Franklin Stone™: Artisan Masonry Stone Veneers™

Franklin Stone is a cast stone product used as an exterior veneer or as a substitute for limestone and other natural stone products. Franklin Stone is made from a mixture of white portland cement, combined with fine aggregates, resulting in a highly dense product with a texture similar to that of natural limestone.

Designing with EnduraMax™: Replica of the Las Vegas Linq Project

This demonstration will explore why EnduraMax was the leading choice for the Las Vegas Linq project, a multi-faceted retail and entertainment center opening in late 2013. EnduraMax offered the design aesthetics the architect sought, while also adding energy-saving insulation and built in moisture protection. This complete wall system maximizes performance and productivity - starting with installation and continuing for the life of the building.

Product Demonstration Schedule

Visit http://www.EnduraMaxWallSystem.com/worldofconcrete for a full schedule of events, including:

Tuesday, February 5

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – How to Install Trenwyth Trendstone+

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – The EnduraMax Challenge

Wednesday, February 6

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – How to Install Thin Franklin Stone: Artisan Masonry Stone Veneers

3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – The EnduraMax Challenge

Thursday, February 7

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – The EnduraMax Challenge

2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Designing with EnduraMax: Replica of the Las Vegas Linq Project

About Oldcastle® Architectural

Oldcastle® Architectural is a leading supplier of innovative and sustainable masonry and hardscape products for North America's building and landscaping markets. Oldcastle Architectural is the innovator behind many of the industries' well-known brands including Glen Gery Brick®, Trenwyth™ masonry products, EnduraMax® High Performance Wall System and Belgard® Hardscapes among others. Oldcastle Architectural is a division of Oldcastle Building Products™, a subsidiary of Oldcastle®, Inc., the North American arm of CRH plc one of the top five international building products companies--http://www.crh.ie. For more information, call (855) 346-2766 or visit http://www.oldcastlearchitectural.com.

