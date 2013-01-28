UK Cancer Group Supports Increased Vitamin D Through Sensible Sun Exposure

The Vitamin D Society wishes to make Canadians aware of a new innovative Vitamin D and Skin Cancer Prevention program developed by Cancer Research UK. On its website, Cancer Research UK reports that “by enjoying the sun safely and avoiding sunburn, people can reduce their risk of skin cancer and enjoy the beneficial effects of the sun.” More than 90% of the vitamin D requirement for most people comes from casual exposure to sunlight(1).

The Vitamin D Society wants to congratulate Cancer Research UK on its innovative Vitamin D and Skin Cancer Prevention Program(2). The new program promotes the beneficial effects of sun exposure through vitamin D production. The Vitamin D Society is hopeful that North American health organizations review the Cancer Research UK Vitamin D program and consider promoting a more balanced sun message which includes both the benefits and risks of moderate sun exposure.

The Cancer Research UK Vitamin D and Skin Cancer Prevention Program recommends:



the amount of time in the sun that you need to make enough vitamin D is typically short and less than the amount that makes skin redden or burn

it should be enough to regularly go outside for a matter of minutes around the middle of the day without sunscreen

when it comes to sun exposure, little and often is best, and the more skin that is exposed, the greater the chance of making enough vitamin D before burning

people should get to know their own skin to understand how long they can spend outside before risking sunburn under different conditions

by taking steps to avoid burning, people can achieve a balance between reducing the risk of skin cancer and enjoying the beneficial effects of the sun

Cancer Research UK is also launching a new research study to determine the amount of sun exposure needed by skin type so they can offer people of all skin colours the best possible advice about how much sun is safe for them(3).

The Vitamin D Society supports researchers and organizations who promote a balanced sun exposure message in North America and encourages public health organizations to re-evaluate their sun safety programs to help promote the benefits of optimal vitamin D levels.

The Vitamin D Society reminds Canadians to check their Vitamin D levels through a 25(OH)D blood serum test (ask for your test score) to ensure you are between the optimal levels of 100 – 150 nmol/L as recommended by over 40 of the top Vitamin D researchers at GrassrootsHealth(4).

About the Vitamin D Society:

The Vitamin D Society is a Canadian non-profit group organized to: increase awareness of the many health conditions strongly linked to vitamin D deficiency; encourage Canadians to be proactive in protecting their health and have their vitamin D levels tested annually; and help fund valuable vitamin D research. The Vitamin D Society recommends Canadians achieve and maintain optimal 25(OH)D blood levels between 100 – 150 nmol/L.

For further information, please contact:

Perry Holman

Vitamin D Society

877-520-4867

pholman(at)vitamindsociety(dot)org

http://www.vitamindsociety.org

