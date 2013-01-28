RollBack Rx Redefines the Windows 8 Reset and Refresh Experience

Horizon DataSys announces today the official launch of its RollBack Rx version 10. RollBack Rx is now Windows 8 ready!

RollBack Rx v10 is a revolutionary instant-recovery solution that quickly, completely, and exactly restores Windows-based machines to any number of earlier instances or predefined configurations (called snapshots). It's best thought of as a replacement for the new Windows 8 Reset and Refresh feature (previously known as Windows System Restore) and it's snapshots are more comprehensive versions of Windows restore points. RollBack Rx is already used by millions of diverse clients from end-users and corporate clients who put a premium on high system availability and zero downtime. With the new release RollBack Rx, users will now be able to quickly and painlessly reset their PC's back to an earlier point in time.

Although Reset and Refresh functionality is one of the enhanced features of the new Microsoft operating system, many users still find it confusing and are unaware of its limitations. Windows Refresh and Reset is limited to only Windows System files. It also can't help users recover their precious music, photos, videos, documents, and users' other personal files and folders. RollBack Rx, on the other hand, is the nearest thing to a PC time machine, similar to Apple's Time Machine for Mac OS.

“Our Mission with RollBack Rx version 10 is to redefine the Windows 8 experience,” says Horizon DataSys President Lyle Patel. “Window users shouldn't have to think about the tedious business of recovering from everyday PC mishaps. With RollBack Rx users don't have to...they can have a more carefree computing environment. What we really offer is the undo button for Windows!"

RollBack Rx is a unique Windows utility that ensures that users can have their PCs back up and running within seconds after any disaster. RollBack Rx is the missing component of the Windows 8 operating system. It is what Reset and Refresh should be able to do. RollBack Rx integrates itself into the operating system and enables users to recover from any virus infection, inadvertent user error, or other software-related problem.

With the forthcoming release of RollBack v10 many new features and enhancements will now be added to an already superior software product. These include:



A lighter and smoother interface enhancing PC performance.

Supports for the new UEFI BIOS standards and today's new larger harddrives.

Windows 8 compatibility.

Automated event-driven snapshots that enables recovery up to the last second before a crash.

Integration with Drive Cloner Rx, enabling users a 360 degree backup-and-recovery solution - empowering end-users and IT administrators the ability to recover from all inadvertent and malicious software-related issues on up to hard disk failures. Drive Cloner images will be able to capture RollBack Rx snapshots.

