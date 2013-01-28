Mari Escamilla to Speak About Marketing to the Hispanic Demographic at The Great Ideas Summit

Hispanic Media Manager of Marketing Maven Public Relations, Mari Escamilla, Shares Insight on Positive ROI from the Hispanic Market at The Great Ideas Summit 2013

Marketing Maven Public Relations announced today that their Hispanic Media Manager, Mari Escamilla, will speak about marketing to the U.S. Hispanic demographic at the Electronic Retailing Association's Great Ideas Summit 2013 on February 27, 2013 in Miami, Florida.

In her educational session, "Best Practices: Using Hispanic Culture to Add New Revenue,” Escamilla will explain the importance of culturally relevant infomercials, direct mail, email marketing, public relations, and social media. Escamilla will use real campaign examples to help marketers avoid pitfalls and understand their target demographic with such core factors as generational and geographical differences. These best practices and real-life case studies are sure to aid in helping to increase a marketer's closing rate for marketing campaigns targeting the U.S. Hispanic demographic.

“While it's true that the U.S. Hispanic demographic is growing exponentially, many marketers are intimidated with how to reach them. My goal is to help marketers at The Great Ideas Summit with best practices by using case studies that focus on the core of U.S. Hispanic culture and buying behaviors,” said Escamilla, Hispanic Media Manager at Marketing Maven Public Relations.

As a bicultural and native Spanish-speaking individual, Escamilla understands the Hispanic demographic and how to communicate a message accurately. Escamilla has walked clients down the red carpet at award shows and coordinated interviews with CNN India, and Televisa. Her achievements include a diverse list of placements on Univision, The Early Show and America Teve, among others. Escamilla was nominated for the 2012 Latino Business Award and recognized by Latino American Who's Who. She is a member of the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA), Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Women in Sports & Entertainment (WISE) and the ERA Hispanic Council.

For more information about how the Marketing Maven Public Relations' Hispanic Department can help increase your visibility with the Hispanic Market, please visit: http://www.marketingmavenpr.com.

About Marketing Maven Public Relations

Bicoastal PR firm, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc. is an innovative and exclusive public relations agency that under promises and over performs. Founded by Lindsey Carnett in 2009, the agency specializes in lifestyle and consumer products, companies and events. Additional services include hospitality and gaming PR, social media campaigns, reputation management, direct response marketing, SEO, celebrity gifting and Spanish media relations. Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc. develops newsworthy mainstream issues relevant to the clients' product or service. With offices in New York, the agency then creates media interest and delivers the clients' message to the masses, creating a demand from the target demographic.

Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc. also has an expertise in Direct to Consumer marketing as well as product development and PR for supplements and ingredients. The agency has the ability to earn product distribution at retail and helps find funding for national product launches. With representatives across the globe, the Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc. team has strong relationships with local, national and international media. Visit http://www.MarketingMavenPR.com for more information about the company.

About The Great Ideas Summit 2013

The Great Ideas Summit 2013, Presented by ERA, is the premier mid-winter event for the direct response marketing community. Nearly 900 top-level professional attendees are expected to gather for the event, February 25-27, 2013 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami, Fla. For more information about The Great Ideas Summit 2013, please visit ERAGreatIdeas.org.

